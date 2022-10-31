Greenberg Traurig's G. Michelle Ferreira to Present at 2022 Annual Meeting of Tax Bar and Tax Policy Conference

G. Michelle Ferreira, co-managing shareholder of the San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Tax Bar and Tax Policy Conference taking place Nov. 2-4 in San Diego.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G. Michelle Ferreira, co-managing shareholder of the San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Tax Bar and Tax Policy Conference taking place Nov. 2-4 in San Diego.

Ferreira will participate in a panel discussion titled "Tax Bootcamp Part II: Successful Litigation Strategies and Techniques" Nov. 3 at 1:45 p.m. On Nov. 4 at 1 p.m., she will participate in a panel discussion titled "Beyond Term Insurance."

Ferreira counsels individuals, partnerships, estates, and corporations in tax disputes with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and state and local tax agencies, including the California Franchise Tax Board, the State Board of Equalization, the Employment Development Department, and county assessment appeals boards. As a former tax litigator for the IRS, Ferreira brings unique experience to clients who have complex and sensitive tax and penalty disputes. She represents clients before the IRS and state and local tax agencies at the audit, collection, appeals, and litigation stages.

