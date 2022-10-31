Nissan to reveal thrilling range of NISMO performance parts at 2022 SEMA show

Accessories allow owners to personalize the Nissan Z and Frontier for style and performance

Nissan enthusiasts have always been eager to tweak, tune and modify their vehicles, and now Nissan Z and Nissan Frontier owners interested in doing so will have plenty of factory-developed parts to choose from. At the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Nov. 1-4, Nissan will reveal a range of new NISMO performance-focused accessories for the Nissan Z and Frontier.

"Launching a new range of performance-oriented NISMO parts demonstrates our commitment to supporting enthusiasts, who have long been passionate about personalizing and modifying their Nissan vehicles," said Kim Less, vice president, Aftersales, Nissan U.S. "Covering these parts with our Nissan warranty provides added peace of mind for our valued fans."

If installed on a newly purchased vehicle, the parts will be covered by the standard Nissan new-vehicle warranty of 3 years/36,000 miles. Parts installed on the vehicle after purchase will receive the balance of the factory warranty or 12-month/12,000-mile coverage, whichever is higher. Parts installed on vehicles outside of the factory warranty period receive a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty.

The NISMO accessories, which will be available soon, will be displayed on two large parts walls at Nissan's Thrill Street exhibit in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, booth #52141, as well as on two accessorized vehicles, a Nissan Z and a Frontier. Nissan Motorsports representatives will be on hand at the company's booth to answer any questions visitors may have about the new parts.

For the Nissan Z, the components include new NISMO LM-RS1 forged wheels, a NISMO coilover suspension kit with a twin-tube design featuring a linear race spring system, rebound damping adjustability and ride height adjustment; a NISMO cold air intake; and a NISMO performance heat exchanger with increased volume to help reduce charge air temperatures and maintain performance on hot days and track events.

Additional parts include:

NISMO big brake kit

NISMO street twin-disc clutch

NISMO track exhaust

NISMO adjustable stabilizer bar kit

Prototype NISMO strut tower bar

NISMO coolant expansion tank

For more details on these parts, see the fact sheet on the NISMO accessorized Nissan Z.

For the latest-generation Frontier, the range of new parts includes NISMO Off-Road Axis 18 x 9 inch wheels (fitment for TITAN and Armada), NISMO Off-Road rock sliders, a prototype NISMO Off Road front bumper, and more. See the NISMO Frontier V8 concept fact sheet for more details.

Find more details about other Nissan 2022 SEMA Show debuts in the main event release. For more details on NISMO parts, visit nismoparts.nissanusa.com.

