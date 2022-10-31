VISIT MEXICO USA'S DAY OF THE DEAD TRADITIONAL “CENA NEGRA” DINNER RETURNS TO NEW YORK CITY
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CONSULATE GENERAL OF MEXICO IN NEW YORK CITY, TELEVISA UNIVISION, AND AMERICAN AIRLINESNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to the Cena Negra partners, sponsors include: Camus Cognac, Corona Beer, Dignity Gold, Helmsley Spear, Locos por El Arte, Mezcal Tosba, Simi Wines, Jarritos, Yave Tequila
Visit Mexico USA brings the tradition of the Day of the Dead again this year through the “Cena Negra” (black dinner), a Mexican culinary experience in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in New York, the premier Hispanic media network Televisa Univision, and American Airlines.
Televisa Univision is the premiere sponsor, host and exclusive media partner for the Cena Negra dinner which caps a weeklong series of “Mexico Week” events in New York City. The Cena Negra event will take place on Tuesday, November 1st at 48 Wall Street, in the Grand Banking Hall within this historic building located in FiDi (Financial District) of Manhattan, and will be fully themed for the Day of the Dead. The multi course dinner will feature gastronomic Mexican cuisine, wines, spirts, tequila, and mescal. The Day of the Dead is a unique celebration in the world and represents the heritage, culture, gastronomy and traditions of the Mexican people, as families create altars adorned with candles, flowers, photographs, food and drinks for the loved ones who are offered the altar with the belief that that night their souls will return to celebrate with the living ones. Traditions range from preparing food and offerings at home to taking them directly to cemeteries. A common theme of the festivities are the varied gastronomy and celebratory atmosphere that will be replicated at the Cena Negra in New York.
“We’re excited to continue bridging the gap between commerce, culture and tradition through our partnership and participation in this event. Our aim is to showcase the richness and breadth of Mexican influence in the United States and beyond. The event arrives at a pivotal time, when now more than ever, we need to engage thoughtfully and enthusiastically cross culturally with Hispanic media and leadership,” said Roberto Yañez, Northeast Regional Manager, President and General Manager Univision NY.
“As the leading United States airline in Mexico, we are thrilled to participate in this event which recognizes and elevates the country’s rich history and its vibrant traditions. At American Airlines , our strong ties to Mexico date back to 1942, when we first launched service to the country, and today we are proud to serve as an important bridge between our cultures and our people,” said Jose A. Feig, American Airlines Vice President of Operations and Commercial for Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.
This year the American will continue strengthening its footprint in Mexico with daily service from New York (JFK) to Mexico City (MEX) and Monterey ( MTY ) launching on November 3.
The Day of the Dead celebration in New York is an excellent way to promote and encourage Mexican-Americans living in USA to honor the traditions and richness of Mexico as a tourist destination rich in culture and history. All of these cultural milestone events increase the presence of the Mexico Brand and awaken the desire to travel to Mexico once again for Mexican Americans. In addition, this traditional celebration creates new interest for New Yorkers and all United States citizens to explore the beauty and wonders of Mexico.
“We are thrilled to again host one of the most festive traditions of Mexican culture and share this celebration with our partners here in New York. This year, as in the past, the classic, historic and iconic 48 Wall Street is a wonderful setting for the Day of the Dead spectacular artistic and gastronomic evening scenario,” said Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Visit Mexico USA.
About Visit Mexico USA
Visit Mexico USA was formed by Kent M. Swig, Gary K. Levi and Alvaro Vitolo to market and promote visitor travel to Mexico. The three principals have decades of experience in the hospitality, tourism, real estate, marketing, and government sectors of the economy. With their respective backgrounds, they bring to this collaboration a wealth of knowledge to effectively create the visibility and awareness necessary to substantially increase business and tourism interest in Mexico. In addition, with this first international office of the Visit Mexico brand, the three principals have assembled an executive team that includes the best leaders in the leisure and travel and branding industries.
About American Airlines:
This year American Airlines celebrates 80 years of service in Mexico. American is the leading U.S. airline in the country operating up to 114 daily flights to 27 cities and is home to more than 1,100team members. This year the airline will continue strengthening its footprint in Mexico including daily service from New York (JFK) to Mexico City (MEX) and Monterey (MTY) launching on November 3.
About Televisa Univision:
As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company’s media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the global streaming services ViX and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com
