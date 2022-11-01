The Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
The Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance, an organization helping veterans reconnect for entrepreneurial success in the U.S., is teaming with NVBDC’s MVO Task Force.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes the Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance to NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. The Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance (VEA) educates veterans in business practices, teaches them how to launch well, scale up, and connect with other veterans and the business community.
The VEA provides resources and support to those trying to find their way or are already seeking to re-integrate into the community through a business platform. By doing this, veterans not only re-establish a sense of purpose but can continue serving by supporting their community.
VEA Values Include:
CONNECTION: Giving veterans ways to connect with each other and the business community.
COLLABORATION: Working with for-profit, nonprofit, and governmental organizations to access resources.
EDUCATION: Providing business-specific skill training, masterminds, and professional development.
SUPPORT: Offering year-round, sustainable, meaningful activities and opportunities.
“I am truly excited to join this task force. Since I started the Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance, I have remained steadfast in my belief that collaboration and teamwork are vital. Through these partnerships, we will collectively move the needle for the veteran community.”
“This organization began as a dream. The dream that I may be able to help veterans like me rediscover their sense of purpose, to find a new mission, and to reconnect with the world around them through entrepreneurship. My entrepreneurial journey has given me so much. It has given me the opportunity to not only better myself but to help others.”
“The VEA is an organization that will continue to grow and change as needed. I believe this organization should always be working towards becoming what our members need it to be, not what any single person or board believes it SHOULD be.”
“My promise to all of you has been and always will be that I will work every day to create an environment where every member has a voice, and every need is provided for to the best of our ability!” stated Isaac Belden, Founder, and CEO, Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance – A Veteran Owned Business.
NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director. Lt. Col. (ret) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
“NVBDC is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
