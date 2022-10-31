Submit Release
DHHR to Host Virtual Hiring Event for Position of Perinatal and Women’s Health Program Manager

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health (BPH) will host a virtual hiring event from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 for the position of Perinatal and Women’s Health Program Manager.

The Perinatal and Women’s Health Program Manager will work with the Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health to provide program management and coordination of services for Family Planning, Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening, Right From The Start and Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Initiative

Interested applicants may register for an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-558-7816.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a full list of open positions throughout the state, as it is updated weekly with new job opportunities.​

