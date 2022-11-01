The journey to recovering from divorce starts with something unexpected.
Rachel S. Ruby, author of Divorce To Bliss says “If you can’t love yourself, you can’t be happy in anything else you do.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Beverly Hills Publishing announced the release of Divorce To Bliss by author Rachel S. Ruby. Rachel is an attorney, former certified divorce mediator and entrepreneur. Divorce To Bliss demonstrates how you can choose happiness, choose yourself, choose love.
Rachel’s life was turned upside-down when she divorced in midlife after almost 30 years of marriage.
It was a time of great fear, uncertainty and self-doubt. Rachel went through an incredible range of emotions—sadness, anger, confusion, fear, blaming, shame, and so much more.
“But at some point I began to realize that, far from being a catastrophe, this could be a time of incredible growth and life-changing epiphanies…if I opened my heart and allowed that growth to happen.”
Divorce To Bliss is the roadmap for your journey after your marriage ends.
It starts with letting go.
There is a reprogramming of your mind that is needed to remove the messages which tell you that divorce means failure. This programming has come from society, religion and family.
Divorce To Bliss is now available at www.divorcetobliss.com
Beverly Hills Publishing
Beverly Hills Publishing is a boutique publishing company serving Thought Leaders, CEOs and Entrepreneurs who inspire and are disrupting the industry they serve. Beverly Hills Publishing is headed up by Andréa Albright who is on a mission to create the next movement for authors and evolve the publishing industry.
Heather Bucciano
Beverly Hills Publishing
+1 516-991-6172
heather@beverlyhillspublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other