American Idol Alum Alex Miller’s New Video, "When God Made The South," A Rowdy, Raucous, Rollicking Good Time
Music Video Premiered on The Country Network and Taste of Country
I'm not gonna lie, some of the scenes made me blush a little. "It's a very saucy video and the girls did such a good job."”LANCASTER, KY, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Idol alum Alex Miller’s new music video, “When God Made The South,” offers further proof of his willingness to explore outside of the “traditionalist” lane. The single, a guitar-driven ode to the glories of Southern living, translates to a video that is a rowdy, raucous, and rollicking good time. The focus switches between Miller’s edgy performance and two shapely brunettes who dance their hearts out and their a****s off throughout.
— Alex Miller
The Miller family farm in Lancaster, Kentucky sets the scene for the dancers in crop tops and cut-offs who were filmed slinking through barns, hopping on four-wheelers, and climbing into pickup trucks. Close friends and family members, including Alex’s great uncles and his grandmother, joined the dancers to cut a serious rug throughout a vibrant bonfire scene.
Approximately 250 fans joined Alex and his band at the Silver Eagle night club in Rockcastle, KY - a honky tonk he played at in his early years - to film performance shots. Alex’s obviously hereditary slick dance moves are featured, along with those of the brunettes, Gracie Thom and Calloway Denton, who kept things steamy. Miller was teased by the crew for literally blushing during filming and editing. “I’ve led a pretty sheltered life, I guess,” Alex admits. “I mean those girls were so nice and so … athletic. It was kinda overwhelming. But it’s all good.”
The clip, helmed by Director/Videographer Steve Kinney, premiered today on THE COUNTRY NETWORK and Taste Of Country. Fans can catch the video again later today on TCN at 1 and 6 p.m. Eastern and via Android, IOS, Roku and Apple TV.
Fans can keep up with Alex on his website, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and purchase the “When God Made The South” single HERE.
About Alex Miller
At 19, Miller might still be “a work in progress,” but what a piece of work he is. Standing 6’ 6” and engaging for one so young, Alex first found national fame as a competitor on American Idol Season 19. It was a massive change for this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter - who was still working on the family’s farm when he was accepted for the show. His career began at the age of seven with shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster before moving on to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, multiple State Fairs, and at additional venues around the country. He has headlined his own shows and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank Jr., Jamey Johnson, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Aaron Watson, Generation Radio, King Calaway, Niko Moon, and more. Alex was the Texas Roadhouse Artist of the Month (October 2021) and he performed a duet with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute the following month. His debut album, MILLER TIME (Billy Jam Records, April 2022), delivered three well-received singles: “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” and “Through With You” (which took Alex to the Top 35 of the Billboard Indicator Chart, and reached #1 on THE COUNTRY NETWORK with its companion music video).
Alex Miller's "When God Made The South"