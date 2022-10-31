Funding available to help stop violence against women

CANADA, October 31 - Community organizations can apply through the Interministerial Women’s Secretariat for funding to enhance awareness, education and action to prevent violence against women in Prince Edward Island.

The annual fund of $75,000 supports projects that focus on the prevention of violence against women across the province. Applications must be submitted by November 30, 2022 at 4 p.m.

“Violence against women and girls affects all members and sectors of our society, either directly or indirectly. Our government is committed to preventing violence against women and girls, and collaborating with various organizations to support their work is one of the most effective ways to help put an end to violence in our communities.” - Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department of Education and Lifelong Learning

agtremere@gov.pe.ca