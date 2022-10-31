Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,784 in the last 365 days.

Funding available to help stop violence against women

CANADA, October 31 - Community organizations can apply through the Interministerial Women’s Secretariat for funding to enhance awareness, education and action to prevent violence against women in Prince Edward Island.

The annual fund of $75,000 supports projects that focus on the prevention of violence against women across the province.  Applications must be submitted by November 30, 2022 at 4 p.m. 

“Violence against women and girls affects all members and sectors of our society, either directly or indirectly. Our government is committed to preventing violence against women and girls, and collaborating with various organizations to support their work is one of the most effective ways to help put an end to violence in our communities.”

- Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson.

 

Media contact:
Autumn Tremere
Department of Education and Lifelong Learning
agtremere@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Funding available to help stop violence against women

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.