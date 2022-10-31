Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,840 in the last 365 days.

Exagen to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market close on Monday, November 14, 2022. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Hazeltine, Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT).

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (201) 389-0918 (U.S.) or (877) 407-0890 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at investors.exagen.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET (8:59 PM PT). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (201) 612-7415 (U.S.) or (877) 660-6853 (international) using passcode 13733098. Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately one hour after the call concludes.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostic, prognostic, and monitoring testing solutions. Exagen is a patient focused, discovery driven organization built on the success of AVISE® testing and is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their autoimmune diagnosis and treatment journeys. The goal at Exagen is to assist patients, physicians, and payors by enabling precision medicine. Exagen is located in San Diego County with clinical and research and development laboratories in Vista, CA.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
rdouglas@exagen.com
760.560.1525

Company
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
kadawi@exagen.com
760.477.5514


Primary Logo

You just read:

Exagen to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.