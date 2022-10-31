Submit Release
Nauticus Robotics Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, November 14 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KITT), a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services to the marine industries, will host a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results from the third quarter 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued before the open of trading on the same day.

Nauticus management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039
International number: 1-201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13733447

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 28, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13733447

About Nauticus
Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services delivered to the marine industries. Nauticus’ robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus’ approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

Investor Relations Contact:
Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
KITT@GatewayIR.com

Media Contact
Zach Kadletz
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
KITT@GatewayIR.com


Primary Logo

