Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to report its third quarter 2022 financial results and corporate activities.



A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. Individuals interested in participating in the call via telephone may register here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the event will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s portfolio assets, ARCALYST®, KPL-404, and mavrilimumab, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

ARCALYST® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.