BCI Troop B-East - Royalton / Domestic Assault & Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2004878

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: October 28th, 2022 / 1532 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hidden Glen Road, Bethel

VIOLATION:

1. Domestic Assault

2. Cruelty to a Child

3. Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: H Johnson

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton were notified by the Department for Children and Families of alleged domestic abuse at a residence in Bethel. After an investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department for Children and Families, H. Johnson was arrested on October 31st, 2022. He was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Johnson was released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on November 1st, 2022, at 1230 hours. No additional information is available at this time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 1st, 2022 / 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y