BCI Troop B-East - Royalton / Domestic Assault & Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2004878
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: October 28th, 2022 / 1532 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hidden Glen Road, Bethel
VIOLATION:
1. Domestic Assault
2. Cruelty to a Child
3. Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: H Johnson
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton were notified by the Department for Children and Families of alleged domestic abuse at a residence in Bethel. After an investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department for Children and Families, H. Johnson was arrested on October 31st, 2022. He was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Johnson was released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on November 1st, 2022, at 1230 hours. No additional information is available at this time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: November 1st, 2022 / 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y