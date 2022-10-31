EMU Clinical Practice and Research Center Starts Patient Admissions

Operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty, the Clinical Practice and Research Center has started admitting patients. EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine academic staff members Pediatrics and Neonatal Specialist Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nilüfer Güzoğlu, Neurology Specialist Assoc. Prof. Dr. Amber Eker Bakkaloğlu and Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Ayşe Atasoylu will accept patients in the clinic.

Patients will be Admitted by Appointment

In the Clinical Practice and Research Center, patients will be admitted via an appointment system in order to provide better service to patients and reduce waiting time. Those who wish to schedule an appointment in the fields of Pediatrics and Neonatal and Neurology will be able to do so between 09:00 and 16:00 on weekdays, and those who want to schedule an appointment in the Internal Diseases department will be able to do so on Mondays and Wednesdays between 09:00 and 12:00 by contacting the phone number (0392) 630 3851 .

Discount for EMU Staff

A 25% discount will be applied to EMU staff and their first degree relatives (spouse, children, parents). Cash payments will not be accepted at the Clinical Practice and Research Center. All payments will be made by credit card. In the center, various services including age-related cancer counseling, forgetfulness screenings and autism-related screening test will also be offered in the center. In addition, as part of the breastfeeding and relactation center project, consultancy services will be provided to breastfeeding mothers.

Clinical Practice Training to Be Given to Students

At the Clinical Practice and Research Center, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty students will also be given clinical practice training. During the first 3 years of their medical studies, within the scope of the "Introduction to Clinical Practices" course, Marmara University - Eastern Mediterranean University International Joint Medicine Program students will have the opportunity to observe clinical applications, practice and gain first-hand patient experience through examining patients with their specialist instructors.