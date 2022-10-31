Railroad Crossing Improvements Planned in Union City, Erie County

​Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be fixing the railroad crossing surface at the intersection of Route 6 (Grand Army of the Republic Highway) and Route 8 (Main Street) in Union City, Erie County.

Therefore, a portion of Route 8 and Route 6 will be closed to through traffic from November 7 to November 14, 2022.

A detour will be posted for Route 8 using Route 6, Route 19, Route 97, and Route 8. The detour for Route 6 will be posted using Route 89, Route 8, Route 97, Route 19, and Route 6.

A temporary pedestrian crossing will be installed to accommodate those who need to walk through the area during construction. Pedestrians are advised to follow the marked path.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

