Carmel Berry Co., Woman-Owned, WBEC-Certified & Farmer-Focused, Launches 2 Fresh-Pressed Elderberry Immune Syrups
Carmel Berry Co's new fresh-pressed elderberry immune syrups in two flavors: honey + lemon and honey + cinnamon. Carmel Berry Co’s new fresh-pressed syrups offer health conscious consumers a more pure and potent option for immune support.
Carmel Berry Co's new fresh-pressed elderberry immune syrups in two flavors: honey + cinnamon and honey +lemon. Our mission is to create delicious fresh-pressed elderberry goods that promote health & support our community, our farmers, our home, and our planet.
Introducing The New Hand-crafted, Must-have Additions to Your Daily Health Routine!
Put the Power of Fresh Pressed Elderberry in Your Wellness Kit
For centuries, people have utilized the power of the elderberry, one of nature’s most versatile superfruits. Known for its potent nutritional benefits and traditional immune support—modern studies have shown that elderberry may be helpful promoting year-round immune wellness. (Source: NIH, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30670267/). Carmel Berry Co’s fresh pressed syrups offer health conscious consumers a more pure and potent option for immune support.
California-Made, American-Grown Options for Immune Support
Through Carmel Berry’s latest product launch, consumers can now enjoy the flavor-filled benefits of the Fresh-Pressed Elderberry Immune Syrups in two flavors: Honey + Cinnamon and Honey + Lemon. Both of these superfruit syrups contain:
● 10,200 mg elderberry per serving—more potent than most leading brands
● Zero refined sugars, preservatives, no water, or thickeners
● Fresh pressed elderberries—organically grown and never dried, never imported
● California Sage honey—a drought tolerant and native plant
Elderberry sales in the US have grown by triple digits in the past three years, yet over 95% of elderberry goods in the US use dried, imported berries. Carmel Berry is changing the landscape with a commitment to only sourcing American grown nutrient rich berries and working with small organic farmers to offer grants, education and mentorship for elderberry growers. The next round of grant applications opens in January 2023.
“We are thrilled to fill a gap in the elderberry category by offering a highly potent Immune Syrup with no refined sugar, thickeners, or preservatives,” said Founder Katie Reneker. “Finally, an elderberry product that captures and expands this superfruit’s full potential with elderberries that are fresh, not dried, and American-grown. There are no compromises here—the syrups and all of our products are well-sourced and packed with elderberry’s health benefits.”
“I absolutely love recommending Carmel Berry Co’s Elderberry Immune to my clients and using it for my family,” said Jen DeVilliers, wellness and nutrition coach. “Not only does this syrup taste amazing, but it's also organic and made without thickeners or refined sugar. I use it in my cooking for an immune and flavor boost and, when it is cold/flu season, my family and I take a spoonful a day.”
About Carmel Berry Company
Woman-owned, WBEC-certified, California-made, and farmer-focused Carmel Berry Company is shaking up the elderberry industry by refusing to use imported dried berries and instead sourcing 100% American-grown elderberries and flowers. Offering grants and education workshops for new elderberry growers, Carmel Berry is building its own supply chain and empowering the company to focus on its core values of sourcing locally and delivering this powerful, antioxidant fruit with the highest quality to consumers. For more information on Carmel Berry Company, visit CarmelBerry.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and Pinterest. The company is based in Carmel Valley, CA.
