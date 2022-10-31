Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,736 in the last 365 days.

Saia Third Quarter 2022 Call Rescheduled to November 1, 2022

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that, due to a technical issue with the GlobalMeet (PGi) conference call platform, it will host a conference call to discuss the results on the morning of November 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM Eastern. We apologize for any inconvenience and sincerely appreciate your patience on this matter.

To participate in the call, please dial 786-697-3501 or 866-580-3963 referencing “Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call” when prompted. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will also be offered through November 25, 2022. The replay will be available by dialing 866-583-1035 followed by 5330354#.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 187 terminals servicing 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations

CONTACT: Saia, Inc.
  Douglas Col
  Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  Investors@Saia.com

       
        
        
        



Primary Logo

You just read:

Saia Third Quarter 2022 Call Rescheduled to November 1, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.