Cryotherapy Market to Reach $392 Million By 2030 Compound Annual Growth Rate Of 7.5%

Cryotherapy is widely used for the treatment of medical conditions such as pain, benign and malignant diseases, physical injuries or damage, and sports injuries

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cryotherapy Market generated $213 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $392 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Cryotherapy is widely used for the treatment of medical conditions such as pain, benign and malignant diseases, physical injuries or damage, and sports injuries. This is a pain treatment that uses a very hot temperature method to treat the remote area of some cancers (called cryosurgery), for example prostate cancer and to treat tissue cells and - negative from dermatologists. In cryotherapy, probes are inserted into the tissue around the affected nerve to freeze the nerve. Freezing makes the muscles work so the painful irritation is reduced. Cryotherapy is a safe and effective way to treat localized nerve damage.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Impact Cryotherapy

Brymill Cryogenic Systems

Cooper Companies (Coopersurgical)

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Kriosystem Life

Medtronic Plc

Metrum Cryoflex

Cryoconcepts LP

US Cryotherapy

Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Cryotherapy market research to identify potential Cryotherapy market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Cryotherapy market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Factors such as rise in sales of cryotherapy devices and increase in number of non-invasive and minimally-invasive procedures per every year is the major factor that propels growth of the market. In addition, rise in investments in R&D activities to develop innovative products, increase in geriatric population, and rise in number of chronic diseases drives growth of the market. However, use of hazardous cryogenic gases in various cryotherapies, lack of awareness about benefits of cryotherapy, and strict rules & regulations associated with product approvals are major factors that hinder the market growth.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Based on revenue, the cryosurgery device segment has the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total volume, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue in 'prophetic period. Additionally, this segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The research also examines areas including local cryotherapy equipment and cryochambers and cryosaunas.

The Cryotherapy market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Cryotherapy market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

