Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) Meeting Nov 1

Maine’s Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) State Council will be meeting on November 1st at 1 p.m. by Zoom.
Please contact Sarah Forster at sarah.forster@maine.gov for information about how to connect.
There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,735 in the last 365 days.
Maine’s Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) State Council will be meeting on November 1st at 1 p.m. by Zoom.
Please contact Sarah Forster at sarah.forster@maine.gov for information about how to connect.