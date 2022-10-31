Submit Release
Vietnamese leaders send condolences to Indian counterparts over bridge collapse

VIETNAM, October 31 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Monday sent his condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and the bereaved families of those killed after a bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat on Sunday.

On the same day, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 150-year-old suspension bridge collapsed when nearly 500 people, including women and children, were celebrating a religious festival on and around it.

The accident has left at least 134 dead. VNS

