Welcome ceremony with cannon salute held for Vietnamese Party leader in China

VIETNAM, October 31 - BEIJING — A grand welcome ceremony at the highest level for a head of state was held in Beijing on Sunday for Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who is on an official visit to China.

The ceremony at the Great Hall of the People was chaired by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping along with high-ranking officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

As the cars of the Vietnamese Party leader and the Vietnamese delegation marched into the site, 21-gun salute was fired.

The Vietnamese and Chinese Party leaders posed for photos together and reviewed the guards of honour.

Following the ceremony, they held official talks. — VNS