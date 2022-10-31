Submit Release
Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission to hold conference call Nov. 4

AMES, Iowa – Oct. 28, 2022 – The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) will convene a meeting via conference call on Friday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m.

Interested parties may join the call by dialing 469-998-7644 and phone conference ID: 147 180 172#. The phone line will be active shortly before the meeting and discontinued immediately after the meeting ends.

Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Agenda

9 a.m.

Roll call

Welcome and introductions

9:15 a.m.

Budget

*Discuss and approve expenditures

*Discuss 2023 budget and allocate work plan items

10 a.m.

Adjourn

* Action Items

Contact: Emily Whaley, Iowa Department of Transportation, at 515-239-1629 emily.whaley@iowadot.us.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact the Civil Rights Bureau by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.

The MRPC is a multistate organization that works collectively to preserve, promote, and enhance the scenic, historic, and recreational resources of the Mississippi River; to foster the economic growth of the corridor; and to develop the national, scenic, and historic parkway known as the Great River Road.

As part of the MRPC, the Iowa MRPC focuses on the same mission objectives in relation to Iowa's portions of the National Scenic Byway, the Iowa Great River Road, and the Mississippi River Valley. The governor appoints members to the Iowa MRPC from each of the 10 counties that border the Mississippi River. These include Allamakee, Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee counties. The Iowa MRPC also includes ex officio members from the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Iowa Tourism Office.

 

