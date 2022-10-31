Senator Santarsiero and Representative Galloway Announce $1 Million for Redevelopment Project in Morrisville Borough

BUCKS COUNTY – October 28, 2022 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative John Galloway (D-140) announced $1 million in state funds have been secured from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for a major redevelopment project in Morrisville Borough.

“The redevelopment of a long-vacant property in Morrisville Borough will breathe new life into the area and help grow Morrisville’s local economy,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “Thank you, Governor Wolf, for prioritizing this project at our request, which will provide additional space for commercial and retail development, bringing new business to the Borough.”

“I’m very proud that I was able to secure this $1 million in grant money to help redevelop a part of Morrisville’s history,” Rep. Galloway said. “Thanks to this critical amount of state funding, Morrisville Borough will once again be a hub of business, a sign of the town’s economic growth and vitality.”

The funds will be used for construction costs associated with the redevelopment, including demolition, site work, environmental remediation and streetscape improvements.

“This Administration wants to thank Sen. Steve Santarsiero and Rep. John Galloway who were able to secure $1 million in state funding to help with a major redevelopment project in Morrisville Borough,” said Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia. “This has been a high priority for the Commissioners and will hopefully become a centerpiece for revitalization in Morrisville for years to come.”

“Morrisville is grateful to Governor Wolf and the Commonwealth for generously awarding a one million dollar grant to our borough to jump-start a major renovation project,” said Morrisville Borough Council President Robert Paul. “Rehabilitating the center of town will reinvigorate Morrisville’s ongoing commitment to promoting the safety and prosperity of our community without destroying its innate charm.”

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.

To learn more about RACP projects and grants, visit the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget website .

