Home sites in metro Chicago highlight nationwide showcase of properties set for auction

Premier home sites in the metro Chicago area are being offered in an auction set to end on November 16, along with real estate in five other states.

The 133 Illinois home sites are being sold by an investor group. They include 18 sites in Cypress Park, 38 sites in Olympia Fields, seven sites in Minooka, 43 sites in Wilmington and 27 sites in Joliet. Seven Hills Auctions is conducting the auction in association with Rick Levin & Associates at 7HAuctions.com.

"These are well-located home sites in desirable subdivisions and will be of interest to builders, investors or individuals," said Buddy Lee, president of the auction company.

The auction includes several highlights in Georgia, including a newly built home in Cumming; a four-bedroom home in College Park; a home in Moultrie and a medical condominium in Jasper. In the bustling northern suburb of Alpharetta, offerings include a 3,040-square-foot commercial building.

In Wichita, Kansas, the auction includes a former specialty hospital, with 42,839 square feet on 2.56 acres.

Florida properties include residential and commercial land in Havana and Tallahassee. Offerings also include a commercial building in Aliceville, Alabama, and a home in Picayune, Mississippi.

"Sellers include banks, hedge funds, private equity groups, and other highly motivated sellers," said Lee.

Bidding is under way at www.7hauctions.com. Individuals seeking additional information may call 800-742-9165. Bidding will end on November 16.

Seven Hills Auctions, based in Tallahassee, sells a wide range of assets nationwide, including commercial and residential real estate, businesses, farmland, and bank-owned properties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005522/en/