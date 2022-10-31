The Systematic Community Announces Bill Nye The Science Guy as Keynote Speaker and Additional Lineup for Systematic: The Conference

Business Technology leaders from Asana, Persefoni, Atlassian, Divvy, and more will focus on two tracks, Leadership + Strategy, and Technology with special guest, Bill Nye The Science Guy

Systematic, a professional community of over 5,000 Business Technology, IT, and RevOps professionals, unveiled the line-up of keynotes and speakers for its fourth annual Systematic: The Conference. Formerly known as Biz Systems Magic, sessions at the largest conference for Business Technology leaders will be led by community members and cover topics from IT security, automating Order-to-Cash processes, to the power of internal hackathons. The in-person event is happening on November 10 at City View at Metreon in San Francisco and is designed around peer-to-peer learning and career development for those who work in Business Technology. The conference will also feature an interview session with TV personality and science enthusiast, Bill Nye.

"Over the last few years, we have created a space for Business Technology leaders to come together to discuss the industry's challenges, opportunities, and future," said Carter Busse, CIO at Workato. "This year, we've upped the ante: more discussions, more innovative companies involved, more peer-to-peer learning, and more community. Business Technology teams are at the forefront of business-critical decisions and continue to play an integral role in any organization's digital transformation. We look forward to seeing everyone in person at Systematic: The Conference to continue the conversation around Business Technology."

Bill Nye, scientist, engineer, comedian, author, and inventor, will be closing out Systematic: The Conference with his Q&A address. Known for fostering a scientifically literate society, and helping people everywhere understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work, Bill will touch on everything from technology, the importance of innovation in any industry, what excellence looks like, and more.

Attendees will hear about the current and future state of Business Technology in dozens of engaging talks and group discussions across two tracks: Leadership + Strategy, and Technology. The sessions will include:

"Driving Business Transformation Through Enterprise Architecture" with Amrutha Suresh, Product Manager, Go-To-Market Technology Strategy at Asana, and Akshay Patki, Sr. Solutions Architect, People Technology at Atlassian

"How to Know When a Custom Application Build Might Make Sense" with Chris Blaisure, Senior Director, Innovation at Elastic

"#LevelUpYourCareer: How You Know When You're Ready to be a People Manager" with Pranav Shahi, VP, Head of IT at Atlassian; Laura Bierbower, Software Engineer Automations at Persefoni AI; Abe Khaleeli, Senior Director and Head of Intelligent Automation at Docusign; and Venkatraman Balasubramaniam, Senior Director, Head of Enterprise Applications at Redis Labs

In addition to the tactical sessions on topics like order-to-cash, deploying packaged SaaS solutions, and fine-tuning your international ops process, attendees will have the opportunity to visit a job fair section where companies can set up shop and let people know about open roles, opportunities within the Business Technology field, and more. Attendees will also get special access to Workato's 2022 State of Business Technology report which highlights key takeaways on the industry and what's in store.

"The most valuable part of the business systems community by far is the ability to reach out and get other people's perspectives on the same problems that you're trying to solve," said Brian Flood, Vice President of Business Systems at Intercom.

Systematic is an invite-only professional community of over 5,000 Business Technology, IT, and RevOps professionals. Membership in the community grants you access to an exclusive members-only online forum, a job board where you can post open jobs on your team or find your next opportunity, monthly online and in-person networking events and presentations, and much more.

