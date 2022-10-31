EA SPORTS™ Reveals Record Breaking Numbers After 23 Days Of FIFA 23

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. EA celebrates EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 by capturing post-launch engagement up to 23 days after the worldwide launch. After celebrating a record-breaking launch of FIFA 23 with over 10.3 million players within the first week, signaling the biggest launch period in EA SPORTS FIFA franchise history, as of today, this year's title has been played in 200+ nations worldwide. There has also been over 1.7 billion games (including FUT Moments) played - across men's and women's match-ups - and over 4.3 billion goals scored. Players have amounted over 15.7 billion playing minutes overall - the equivalent of almost 30,000 years of gameplay.

"The successful launch of this year's title has been very special for us, and we're incredibly proud to connect the millions of fans across the globe that share the same passion for the world's game," said Nick Wlodyka, SVP, GM of EA SPORTS FC. "With new clubs and leagues including Juventus FC, the Barclays FA Women's Super League and Division 1 Arkema, plus the UEFA Women's Champions League and the Men's and Women's World Cup* tournaments still to come, we're energized to keep this momentum going and continue on our promise to provide the most immersive and authentic football experience to fans around the world."

In Career Mode, EA SPORTS FIFA 23 has seen Jude Bellingham be the top transfer target for players, with over 630,000 players opting to select the Borussia Dortmund midfielder for their squad.

Players are also enjoying the new integration of their favorite mustached manager Ted Lasso, with AFC Richmond gaining a lot of success, winning over 1 million matches to date.

Global cover star Sam Kerr's Chelsea Women have been the most selected women's football team within FIFA 23, with Manchester City being the top choice for men's clubs. Manchester City were also the most popular match up playing against Paris Saint-Germain.

With an incredible amount of goals scored, strikers have had a busy start to FIFA 23. The overall top men's and women's scorers so far are:

Men's Top 10

Marcus Rashford Kylian Mbappé Darwin Núñez Erling Haaland Gabriel Jesus Arnaut Danjuma Timo Werner Cristiano Ronaldo Karim Benzema Vinícius Jr.

Women's Top 10

Sam Kerr Fran Kirby Marie-Antoinette Katoto Vivianne Miedema Ada Hegerberg Kadidiatou Diani Beth Mead Caitlin Foord Guro Reiten Alessia Russo

After scoring goals, players want to celebrate that monumental moment, and the "Griddy" has proven to be the most used celebration to date. The more traditional "Knee Slide" came in second, and players were eager to keep scoring as the third most used celebration was to simply "Pickup the ball out of the net".

With more than 300 partners, 19,000 players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums and 30 leagues around the world, EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is the only place fans can play on the world's biggest stage in both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup™ tournaments*, as well as in the iconic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League*, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, Premier League, LaLiga Santander, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A, all in one game.

FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is now available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

*Coming to FIFA 23 as post-launch updates at no additional cost.

