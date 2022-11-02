Submit Release
Erickson Says No to Tolls

KGW confirms that Salinas voted for 2021 HB 3055, a bill that approves a toll between I-5 and I-205.

Oregonians are already struggling to pay bills under the tax and spend policies of one-party rule. Adding a toll as high as $4.40 a day for commuters between Wilsonville and Salem increases the burden”
— Mike Erickson, Republican for Oregon's 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND, OR, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a statement today, Mike Erickson, Republican candidate for Oregon's Congressional HD 6, emphasized he was against tolling.

Erickson's campaign used advertising to distinguish himself from his opponent Andrea Salinas on this issue. Salinas voted for a bill that included tolling (2021 HB 3055). KGW's Pat Dooris featured the ad in a segment that analyzed political advertising. Dooris confirmed that Salinas did vote for tolling (Oct 26, 2022). This corrected Dooris' previous conclusion that the claim wasn't verifiable (Oct 18, 2022).

"Oregonians are already struggling to pay bills under the tax and spend policies of one-party rule. Adding a toll as high as $4.40 a day for commuters between Wilsonville and Salem increases the burden," Erickson said. "This could add up to over $1,000 a year."

The Erickson campaign added, "The Democrats were using the KGW story in fundraising emails claiming our ads are 'bogus.' In a time where ballots have been mailed, voters must know where candidates stand on the issues. Salinas' votes show that she has and will continue to vote for tax increases."

About Mike Erickson: Mike Erickson is the founder and President of AFMS in Tigard. AFMS is a supply chain and logistics consulting firm serving customers for over 30 years. He resides in Clackamas County with his wife (a nurse) and two children. He is the Republican candidate in the race for U.S. Representative in Oregon's sixth Congressional District, which includes parts of Washington, Yamhill, Polk, and Marion Counties. This is the first time in 40 years that Oregon has added an additional seat in the U.S. House. www.MikeEricksonforCongress.org.

