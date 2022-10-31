Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 300 Block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announces an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:00 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the first victim and took his property. The suspect then entered the second victim’s vehicle and took her property then fled the scene.

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, 45-year-old Delvin Neal, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence, Theft (from a Motor Vehicle), and Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle.

