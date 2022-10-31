Old National Bancorp to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell to Commemorate Merger of Equals

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 1, 2022, the Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) Board of Directors, along with a team of executive leaders, will accompany CEO Jim Ryan, Executive Chairman Mike Scudder and Lead Director Becky Skillman to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York. They will ring the bell as a capstone on a transformational year that saw the completion of a merger of equals with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

“On behalf of our nearly 4,000 team members, it is an honor to ring the closing bell,” said Ryan. “We often say our partnership has made us better together, and I firmly believe that what we achieved this year, we did together with our teammates, our communities and our clients.”

This marks the second time Old National leadership has rung the closing bell and comes in advance of the company’s 188th anniversary in November.

To view the closing ceremony live via the Nasdaq web cam, visit the following link on November 1, beginning at 3:45 p.m. (ET) https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

