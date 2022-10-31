Teck and Ocean Regenerative Collaborate to Use Seaweed to Grow Trees

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) and Ocean Regenerative Aquaculture, Inc. (“ORA”) today announced a joint research project to study how seaweed can be used to enhance forest health and accelerate tree growth. The project, which supports Teck’s goal to become a nature positive company by 2030, will test the efficacy of using seaweed to enhance the health of tree species that are native to areas where Teck is rehabilitating former mining areas. The project will also assess how seaweed can increase the ability of forests to capture and store carbon.



“This unique research project supports Teck’s efforts to become nature positive and contribute to tackling the global challenges of nature loss and climate change,” said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. “We’re looking forward to working with Ocean Regenerative to advance this innovative initiative using seaweed to accelerate reclamation and carbon sequestration.”

Ocean Regenerative will lead research on applications of seaweed-derived extracts to improve the growth and durability of a range of tree species intended for reforestation as part of the rehabilitation of mined land at Teck’s operations. The project will also seek to demonstrate the potential for enhanced carbon capture and sequestration during terrestrial forest growth.

“Teck and Ocean Regenerative are working with nature to create the opportunity for marine and land-based forests to thrive through innovative, human-assisted symbiosis,” said David Parker, CEO, Ocean Regenerative. “This project will demonstrate that ecosystem regeneration can be achieved and scaled to create healthier, faster growing terrestrial forests that result in enhanced long-term carbon sequestration through a nature positive solution.”

With over 200,000 kilometres of marine coastline and over 3.5 million square kilometers of forests, Canada is uniquely positioned to develop the expertise and share knowledge that will contribute to nature positive solutions at scale. The Teck – ORA partnership will support research in reforestation at Teck mine sites aimed to enable improved resilience and carbon capture and sequestration.

For Teck, working to become nature positive means that by 2030, Teck’s conservation, protection and restoration of land and biodiversity will exceed the disturbance caused by its mining activities from a 2020 baseline. In doing so, Teck will conserve or rehabilitate at least three hectares for every one hectare affected by its mining activities. Learn more about Teck’s commitment to becoming Nature Positive: click here

Media downloads: Teck reclamation images

About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

About Ocean Regenerative Aquaculture:

Ocean Regenerative has considerable expertise in the research and development of seaweed amendment product applications in reforestation and quantifying carbon capture and sequestration. Ocean Regenerative works with Indigenous Peoples, research institutions, and conservation organizations in Canada to advance sustainable harvesting, cultivation and regeneration of sea forests of Macrocystis pyrifera, commonly known as giant kelp – the fastest growing (up to 60cm/day) and largest (up to 60 metres in length) of kelp species – in places where it has historically grown in nature. Because of its exceptional growth rate, giant kelp can capture significant quantities of carbon quickly. Various types of extracts of seaweeds contain nutrients and unique compounds that when refined and applied enable improved plant growth and resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses, while simultaneously promoting positive enhancements of soil microbiota, thereby adding to soil regeneration, improved plant growth and carbon sequestration.

