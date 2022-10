En Español

[4-20-2022] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey Extra Forte, a product promoted and sold for joint pain and arthritis on various websites, including www.ebay.com, and possibly in some retail stores.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey Extra Forte contains diclofenac, dexamethasone, and methocarbamol not listed on the product label.

Consumers taking Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey Extra Forte should immediately consult with their health care professional to safely discontinue use of this product. The risks of withdrawal from corticosteroids should be assessed by a health care professional. Only licensed health care professionals can evaluate patients for the risk, or confirm the existence, of adrenal suppression.

Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid commonly used to treat inflammatory conditions. Corticosteroid use can impair a person’s ability to fight infections and can cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries and psychiatric problems. When corticosteroids are taken for a prolonged period, or at high doses, they can suppress the adrenal gland. Abrupt discontinuation can cause withdrawal symptoms. In addition, the undeclared dexamethasone in Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey Extra Forte may cause serious side effects when combined with other medications.

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (commonly referred to as NSAIDs). NSAIDs may cause increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines. This hidden drug ingredient may also interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use multiple NSAID-containing products.

Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxant that can cause sedation, dizziness, and low blood pressure. Methocarbamol can also impair mental and physical abilities to perform certain tasks, such as driving a motor vehicle or operating machinery.

Health care professionals and consumers should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

Note: This notification is to inform the public of products marketed as dietary supplements or conventional foods with hidden drug ingredients and chemicals. These products are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, and body building and are often represented as being “all natural.” FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients. Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing any product in the above categories.

