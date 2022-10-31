Rich Insights into the Knee Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Analysis Featuring 60+ Companies and Therapies | DelveInsight

The prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis has been rising since the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for the treatment options. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and the rise in the geriatric population. The Companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Bone Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Levolta Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline knee osteoarthritis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the knee osteoarthritis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s knee osteoarthritis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 65+ pipeline therapies for knee osteoarthritis treatment.

Key knee osteoarthritis companies such as Bone Therapeutics, Moebius Medical, UnicoCell Biomed CO. LTD, Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology, Bioventus LLC, CAR-T (Shanghai) Biotechnology, Novartis, Personalized Stem Cells, Centrexion Therapeutics, Akan Biosciences, Purdue Pharma, Anika Therapeutics, Peptinov SAS, Flexion Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Techfields Pharma, AstraZeneca, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, BioIntegrate, Sorrento Therapeutics, Swiss Medica XXI Century S.A., OrthoTrophix, Amzell, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Meluha Life Sciences, Vivex Biomedical, Orient Europharma Co., Ltd., Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Mestex AG, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Propella Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Jiangsu XinChen-Techfields Pharma Co., LTD., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pfizer, Grünenthal GmbH, PMG Pharm Co., Ltd, Nordic Bioscience A/S, BUZZZ Pharmaceuticals Limited, Antibe Therapeutics, Saol Therapeutics Inc, LG Chem, and others are evaluating new drugs for knee osteoarthritis to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising knee osteoarthritis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include JTA-004, MM-II, Elixcyte, GXCPC1, PTP-001, Canakinumab, LNA043, PSC-01, CNTX-4975-05, StroMel, Lorecivivint, V120083, Cingal, PPV-06, FX201, TLC599, X0002, MEDI7352, Ampion, Resiniferatoxin, TPX 100, AMZ001, EP-104IAR, Adalimumab, Fasinumab, XT-150, YYD302, LRX712, Celltex- AdMSCs, Tanezumab, Lopain, PK101,DFV 890, Canakinumab, AS-902330, G001, ATB-346, Teriparatide, SL-1002, QUC 398, LEVI 04, LG00034053, JOINTSTEM, and others.

and others. In October 2022 , Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced updates to its Phase II trial, which is evaluating EP-104IAR 's efficacy and safety for the treatment of osteoarthritis ("OA") of the knee.Eupraxia announced that its ongoing Phase II study has successfully completed all DSMB reviews, with no drug-related Serious Adverse Events noted and a clean safety profile.

, announced updates to its which is evaluating 's efficacy and safety for the treatment of osteoarthritis ("OA") of the knee.Eupraxia announced that its ongoing Phase II study has successfully completed all DSMB reviews, with no drug-related Serious Adverse Events noted and a clean safety profile. In September 2022 , KiOmed Pharma and Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited announced a license agreement for the development and commercialization of KiOmedinevsOne , a carboxymethyl chitosan injection that has been launched in Europe for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis, in China’s mainland, Macau and Taiwan (the territory).Under the terms of the agreement, KiOmed will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to € 66 million, as well as tiered royalties on future product sales.

, and announced a license agreement for the development and commercialization of , a carboxymethyl chitosan injection that has been launched in Europe for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis, in China’s mainland, Macau and Taiwan (the territory).Under the terms of the agreement, KiOmed will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to € 66 million, as well as tiered royalties on future product sales. In September 2022 , Pluri Inc. announced that a €7.5 million non-dilutive grant from the European Union’s Horizon Europe program had been awarded to PROTO (Advanced PeRsOnalized Therapies for Osteoarthritis), an international collaboration led by Charité, Berlin Institute of Health Center for Regenerative Therapies. The goal of the PROTO project is to utilize Pluri’s PLX-PAD cells in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis (OA).

, announced that a non-dilutive from the European Union’s Horizon Europe program had been awarded to (Advanced PeRsOnalized Therapies for Osteoarthritis), an international collaboration led by Charité, Berlin Institute of Health Center for Regenerative Therapies. The goal of the PROTO project is to utilize Pluri’s PLX-PAD cells in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis (OA). In September 2022 , Immunis Inc. formally signed a clinical trial agreement with the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) Alpha Stem Cell Clinics Network to initiate STEM-MYO Phase I/IIa clinical trials. The trials will assess the safety and tolerability of Immunis’ immunomodulatory secretome product, IMM01-STEM, in patients with muscle atrophy related to knee osteoarthritis, an inflammatory disease that is a leading cause of disability in elderly adults.

, formally signed a clinical trial agreement with the to initiate Phase I/IIa clinical trials. The trials will assess the safety and tolerability of Immunis’ immunomodulatory secretome product, IMM01-STEM, in patients with muscle atrophy related to knee osteoarthritis, an inflammatory disease that is a leading cause of disability in elderly adults. In June 2022 , MiMedx Group, Inc. announced a collaboration agreement with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development A/S (NBCD), a world-class Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in Osteoarthritis (OA) clinical trials.The Company plans to initiate its registrational Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) clinical trial program later this year, using Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) Pain and WOMAC Function as co-primary endpoints.

, announced a collaboration agreement with Clinical Development A/S (NBCD), a world-class Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in Osteoarthritis (OA) clinical trials.The Company plans to initiate its registrational Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) clinical trial program later this year, using Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) Pain and WOMAC Function as co-primary endpoints. In June 2022, Endo International plc announced that its subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited (EVL) had executed an agreement with Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC) to commercialize TLC599, a TLC investigational product. TLC599 is an injectable compound in Phase III development for the treatment of osteoarthritis knee pain.

The knee osteoarthritis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage knee osteoarthritis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the knee osteoarthritis clinical trial landscape.

Knee Osteoarthritis Overview

Knee osteoarthritis, also known as the degenerative joint disease of the knee, is typically caused by wear and tear and progressive articular cartilage loss. It is most prevalent in the elderly. There are two types of knee osteoarthritis: primary and secondary. Age is the most common cause of knee osteoarthritis. Almost everyone will develop osteoarthritis at some point in their lives. Several factors, however, increase the risk of developing significant arthritis at a younger age.

The common knee osteoarthritis symptoms include swelling, feeling of warmth in the joint, stiffness in the knee, especially in the morning or after sitting for a while, decrease in knee mobility, and others. X-rays and MRI scans are widely used for knee osteoarthritis diagnosis.





A snapshot of the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA JTA-004 Bone Therapeutics Phase III NA Intra-articular MM-II Moebius Medical Phase II NA Intra-articular PTP-001 Bioventus LLC Phase II Cell replacements Intra-articular Canakinumab Novartis Phase II Interleukin 1 beta inhibitors Intra-articular Elixcyte UnicoCell Biomed Phase I/II Cell replacements; Immunomodulators Intra-articular GXCPC1 Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology Phase I/II Cell replacements Intra-articular

Knee Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Assessment

The knee osteoarthritis pipeline report proffers an integral view of knee osteoarthritis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Cell replacements, Immunomodulators, Interleukin 1 beta inhibitors, Cyclooxygenase inhibitors, Glucocorticoid receptor agonists, Cadherin 5 modulators; Fibrin inhibitors; Fibrin modulators; Integrin inhibitors, NLRP3 protein inhibitors.

Key Knee Osteoarthritis Companies: Bone Therapeutics, Moebius Medical, UnicoCell Biomed CO. LTD, Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology, Bioventus LLC, CAR-T (Shanghai) Biotechnology, Novartis, Personalized Stem Cells, Centrexion Therapeutics, Akan Biosciences, Samumed LLC, Purdue Pharma, Anika Therapeutics, Peptinov SAS, Flexion Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Techfields Pharma, AstraZeneca, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, BioIntegrate, Sorrento Therapeutics, Swiss Medica XXI Century S.A., OrthoTrophix, Amzell, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Meluha Life Sciences, Vivex Biomedical, Orient Europharma Co., Ltd., Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Mestex AG, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Propella Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Jiangsu XinChen-Techfields Pharma Co., LTD., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pfizer, Grünenthal GmbH, PMG Pharm Co., Ltd, Nordic Bioscience A/S, BUZZZ Pharmaceuticals Limited, Antibe Therapeutics, Saol Therapeutics Inc, LG Chem, and others.

: Bone Therapeutics, Moebius Medical, UnicoCell Biomed CO. LTD, Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology, Bioventus LLC, CAR-T (Shanghai) Biotechnology, Novartis, Personalized Stem Cells, Centrexion Therapeutics, Akan Biosciences, Samumed LLC, Purdue Pharma, Anika Therapeutics, Peptinov SAS, Flexion Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Techfields Pharma, AstraZeneca, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, BioIntegrate, Sorrento Therapeutics, Swiss Medica XXI Century S.A., OrthoTrophix, Amzell, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Meluha Life Sciences, Vivex Biomedical, Orient Europharma Co., Ltd., Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Mestex AG, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Propella Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Jiangsu XinChen-Techfields Pharma Co., LTD., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pfizer, Grünenthal GmbH, PMG Pharm Co., Ltd, Nordic Bioscience A/S, BUZZZ Pharmaceuticals Limited, Antibe Therapeutics, Saol Therapeutics Inc, LG Chem, and others. Key Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Therapies: JTA-004, MM-II, Elixcyte, GXCPC1, PTP-001, Canakinumab, LNA043, PSC-01, CNTX-4975-05, StroMel, Lorecivivint, V120083, Cingal, PPV-06, FX201, TLC599, X0002, MEDI7352, Ampion, Resiniferatoxin, TPX 100, AMZ001, EP-104IAR, Adalimumab, Fasinumab, XT-150, YYD302, LRX712, Celltex- AdMSCs, Tanezumab, Lopain, PK101,DFV 890, Canakinumab, AS-902330, G001, ATB-346, Teriparatide, SL-1002, QUC 398, LEVI 04, LG00034053, JOINTSTEM, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Knee Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 JTA-004: Bone Therapeutics 8. Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 MM-II: Moebius Medical 9. Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

