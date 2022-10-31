Diegnan, Pou Legislation to Require Signage Honoring Historic Sites at NJ Transit Stations Advances

Trenton – The Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Patrick J. Diegnan Jr. and Senator Nellie Pou that would require New Jersey Transit (NJT) rail stations and bus and rail terminals to display historical information about the surrounding area in or around stations and terminals.

“New Jersey has a rich history that many people are unaware of. William Franklin, one of Ben Franklin’s sons and the last royal Governor of New Jersey, resided in Perth Amboy,” said Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex). “The Proprietary House is still maintained to this day, yet individuals visiting the area may never know that this local historical site exists. The intent behind this legislation is to highlight the state’s incredible and vast history that has gone unrecognized by many in more recent years.”

The bill, S-149, would require New Jersey Transit to identify and display a historic marker of New Jersey historic sites and memorials in or around the state’s stations and terminals. The NJT would be required to design, purchase, erect and maintain a historic marker in the form of a plaque, marker or tablet.

“New Jersey holds a vital historical role in the development of this nation. Residents deserve to know the significance of the places and items that surround them daily,” said Senator Pou (D-Bergen/Passaic). “This legislation will educate tourists and residents on the history of this State and allow us to appreciate the role of this state in granting us the freedom and opportunities we have today.”

Joseph Bonaparte, Napoleon Bonaparte’s brother, resided in Bordentown, New Jersey, between 1816 and 1839. In 2021, it was announced his former 60-acre estate, Point Breeze is being turned into a state park. Additional historical facts, such as this one, would be highlighted in the NJT stations pursuant to the passage of this legislation.

The bill passed committee by a vote of 12-0.