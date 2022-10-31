Singleton Bill to Increase Minimum Medicaid Reimbursement Rate for Ambulance Transportation Services Passes Committee

Trenton – In an effort to support emergency ambulance services, the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton which would establish a minimum Medicaid reimbursement rate of $200 for basic life support emergency ambulance transportation services.

“During our moments of crisis, we rely on ambulances to provide the critical rides that could literally save our lives,” said Senator Troy Singleton. “However, the EMS industry is now at a crisis point, and desperately needs parity, especially when it comes to increasing the reimbursement rates for emergency ambulance transportation services. By raising New Jersey’s rate to $200, we will now be comparable with our neighboring states, while providing the financial resources this industry depends upon.”

The bill, S-2946, would increase the current rate for basic life support emergency ambulance transportation services by $142. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, Medicaid recipients have increased odds of utilizing ambulance services. Under the bill, hospitals and other entities who manage ambulance transportation services will receive $200 per transport, which will ensure that providers are given the financial support necessary to serve the community.

Currently, the existing rate is $58 per transport. New Jersey has the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rate for basic life support emergency ambulance transportation services in the region. Surrounding states’ rates range from $65.27 in Delaware to $293.90 in Connecticut.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 8-0.