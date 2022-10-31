Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,794 in the last 365 days.

Singleton Bill to Increase Minimum Medicaid Reimbursement Rate for Ambulance Transportation Services Passes Committee

Trenton – In an effort to support emergency ambulance services, the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton which would establish a minimum Medicaid reimbursement rate of $200 for basic life support emergency ambulance transportation services.

“During our moments of crisis, we rely on ambulances to provide the critical rides that could literally save our lives,” said Senator Troy Singleton. “However, the EMS industry is now at a crisis point, and desperately needs parity, especially when it comes to increasing the reimbursement rates for emergency ambulance transportation services. By raising New Jersey’s rate to $200, we will now be comparable with our neighboring states, while providing the financial resources this industry depends upon.”

The bill, S-2946, would increase the current rate for basic life support emergency ambulance transportation services by $142. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, Medicaid recipients have increased odds of utilizing ambulance services. Under the bill, hospitals and other entities who manage ambulance transportation services will receive $200 per transport, which will ensure that providers are given the financial support necessary to serve the community.

Currently, the existing rate is $58 per transport. New Jersey has the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rate for basic life support emergency ambulance transportation services in the region. Surrounding states’ rates range from $65.27 in Delaware to $293.90 in Connecticut.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 8-0.

You just read:

Singleton Bill to Increase Minimum Medicaid Reimbursement Rate for Ambulance Transportation Services Passes Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.