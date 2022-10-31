National Express Women Leaders Graduate from Esteemed Latinos In Transit Leadership Academy
First Group of Graduates of the Inaugural Program
I am especially proud that the new generation of transit leaders will include three National Express Latina colleagues. Estoy orgulloso de todas ustedes, Tania, Linda y Michelle.”LISLE, IL, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express LLC and its employee resource groups, Unidos for National Express and Women’s Innovation Network (WIN), is saluting three of its women team leaders from its Shuttle and Transit business who have graduated from the 2022 Latinos In Transit (LIT) Leadership Academy.
— Rick Pulido, VP of Business Development, National Express Transit
National Express congratulates:
• Linda Espinoza, General Manager, National Express Transit, Manteca, CA – Linda’s team focused on “Leading in Middle Management” to analyze training gaps and industry trends in areas such as sustainability and smart infrastructure;
• Michelle Jorgensen, General Manager, National Express Transit, Bakersfield, CA – Michelle’s team studied the “Making of an Executive” to evaluate barriers and factors such as affirmative action, developing credibility and the path to true equity;
• Tania Santana, Area General Manager, National Express Transit, DC/Virginia – Tania’s team explored “Roadblocks for Advancement of Minorities” to assess gaps and opportunities in recruitment, training and professional development.
Linda, Michelle, and Tania were among 28 graduates who were recognized at a ceremony and reception sponsored by National Express and hosted by LIT Board President Alva Carrasco.
The LIT Leadership Academy was launched to provide training and development opportunities for members seeking to pursue growth opportunities within the transit industry. It consists of four virtual training and development program areas: The Making of an Executive, Leading in Middle Management, New Careers in Transit, and Transit Board Leadership. Each program area consists of five modules taught over a period of five months, which were facilitated by industry leaders. The program culminated with a paper project and presentation from each participant to the LIT Board of Directors.
“The goal of the LIT Leadership Academy is to educate, empower and cultivate Latinos and minorities to grow and take on leadership positions in the transit industry. The LIT Leadership Academy has allowed Latino transit professionals to come together and learn from industry leaders to grow professionally as they prepare to take on leadership positions in transit.” said Aida Berduo Berry, former LIT Board member and creator of the LIT Leadership Academy.
“Attending the inaugural LIT Academy graduation ceremony was one of the proudest moments of my 38-year transit career. I am especially proud that the new generation of transit leaders will include three National Express Latina colleagues,” said Rick Pulido LIT Board member and Vice President of Business Development at National Express Transit. “Estoy orgulloso de todas ustedes, Tania, Linda y Michelle.”
About National Express
National Express Shuttle and Transit operates mobility systems that enhance peoples’ lives by transforming their daily journeys. These solutions help public and private sector customers evolve their mobility programs into the future by reducing carbon emissions and traffic congestion, and promoting safe and reliable shared alternatives to driving alone. The company is part of National Express North America (https://www.nellc.com), a business unit of National Express Group, a global mobility leader serving nearly 800 million bus and rail passenger journeys on four continents. Explore solutions and careers at www.wedriveu.com and www.nationalexpresstransit.com.
About Latinos In Transit
Founded in 2016, Latinos In Transit (LIT) was created to promote the advancement and development of Latinos and other minorities in transportation. Membership is made of public and private transportation professionals from across the nation who meets regularly to network, share information, and celebrate the professional development of all members. Members represent a global network of transportation professionals dedicated to the future of sustainable and equitable mobility by creating opportunities for education, mentoring, and professional development for what is now the fastest-growing population in the U.S. Visit www.latinosintransit.org/home.html.
