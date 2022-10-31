Traversing the adventures of the world, we are all "Marked for Life"
From inside the mouth of a Hippo, to the heights of the Himalayas, down to the deepest parts of the Bolivian Amazon, and coming straight into your hearts.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From inside the mouth of a Hippo, to the heights of the Himalayas, down to the deepest parts of the Bolivian Amazon, and coming straight into your hearts, Paul Templer and Rebecca M. Simons share how they are "Marked for Life."
"Marked for Life"
Releasing 11/10/22 Chicago, Illinois, USA
Paul is a philosophical adventurer who lost his arm during a 'bad day at the office' when an angry hippopotamus attacked him on the Zambezi River. This book, published by TitleTown Publishing, LLC, describes the journey of Templer as he traveled to Nepal and the Himalayas with his friend and fellow philanthropist, Gary Guller. Followed by travels to Israel and then the Bolivian Amazon with his friend and fellow adventurer Yossi Ghinsberg (Jungle). Along with Rebecca M. Simons, the unexpected duo shares their intensely powerful stories. However, they believe that grace and grit can help get us through these life moments, illuminating the path to discovering the magnificence and resilience that resides within us as long as we do the next right thing. They guide us to the realization that we are each in charge of our own destiny and remind us that "You get to choose what happens next," as stated by Patrick J. Kennedy (Former U.S. Congressman and Founder of The Kennedy Forum) who wrote in the Foreword for "Marked for Life."
Templer chose to use his experience and the media attention from his shocking hippo attack to launch what became the Templer Foundation. This 501(c)(3) non-profit provides financial and practical support to people in need, specifically, though not exclusively, terminally and chronically ill children and their families. On June 28, 2020, Templer experienced every parent's worst nightmare, his daughter Erin died at only 15 years of age. Erin's Light Early Intervention Program is her legacy. It is a global initiative that assists families with practical hands-on support within their communities by empowering parents, guardians, and caregivers to spread awareness and alleviate the stigmatization of children with developmental disabilities. A portion of the book's proceeds will go to Erin's Light.
Paul Templer is also the owner of Opusdynamic, which consults on the cutting edge of neuro-literacy, commitment-based management, and optimal performance. He blends all that with hefty doses of practical common sense honed over decades of working on the frontlines with corporate, philanthropic, and military leaders to achieve unprecedented results. Author Rebecca M. Simons provides a unique counter-perspective based on her education and background in theology, as well as her experiences as the founder and owner of Blissfully Living. She has provided years of assistance in helping others live more blissful lives.
"Marked for Life" will be available through booksellers worldwide in ebooks, hardcover, and audible books.
