MEDIA ADVISORY: N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Nov. 7 by web conference

Morehead City, NC

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel will meet Nov. 7 by web conference to conduct its annual review of new sea level rise studies and information. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

WHO:        CRC Science Panel
WHAT:       Meeting  
WHEN:      Monday, Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE:     Webex 
                Join by computer  
                Meeting number: 2435 222 4720
                Password: 2022

               Join by phone
               1-415-655-0003
               Access code: 2435 222 4720
               Password: 2022

Interested parties may submit comments at the meeting or by email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov. Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line.

                                                     Charge to the Science Panel

The issue of sea level rise is of great importance to the State, its policy makers and the citizens of North Carolina. Periodic updates using current data are vital to help inform planning and decision making.

The CRC therefore requests that the Science Panel conduct an annual review of any new and significant scientific literature and studies that address the range of implications of sea level rise at the State, sub-regional, and local scales.

If the Science Panel feels sufficient new information is available to warrant a report, or new analyses, they will present their findings to the CRC and the public in the form of oral presentations and/or written briefs/fact sheets. In this case, the Science Panel review will include any key data or information gaps that should be prioritized for additional collection/study and/or funding opportunities.

The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

                                                        # # #

