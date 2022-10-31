Sexy Sweats Named as a Sponsor for the NPC Mel Chancey Holiday Classic National Qualifier

Melissa Dufour, CEO of Sexy Sweats

Supporting confidence and growth together

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NPC Mel Chancey Holiday Classic National Qualifier celebrates camaraderie, commitment, and physical and mental fitness- values shared by athleisure line sponsor Sexy Sweats- and on December 10th, 2022, athletes from all over will come together at Centro Asturiano de Tampa to take the stage at the highly anticipated event.

The NPC (National Physique Committee) Florida hosts several competitions a year where bodybuilding, fitness, figure, bikini, and physique athletes come together to compete with hopes of one day making it to the professional league. Competitions are significant milestones that athletes train for months in advance.

"The competitions are important because they give competitors a platform to showcase their hard work and allow them to pursue their dreams in the bodybuilding and fitness industry," said event namesake Mel (Melvin) Chancey.

Chancey first fell in love with the sport when he began bodybuilding as a teenager. Having over 20 years in the industry, Chancey is now a well-recognized name as a professional promoter for the NPC, with a passion for building platforms, opportunities, and supportive atmospheres for athletes. "The general morale and spirit of competitors at the shows is excitement, energy, determination, and gratitude to have a place to debut their hard work," added Chancey. Cultivating a positive space for like-minded people attracted the attention of a new sponsor this year.

"As someone who has had to overcome a debilitating health condition, I can relate to the strength that it takes to wake up every day and push yourself to reach your health and body goals the way these athletes do," said sponsor Melissa Dufour.

Dufour felt the parallels made it important for her South Florida brand, Sexy Sweats, to support the NPC Mel Chancey Holiday Classic because she feels her athletic wear mirrors the strength and confidence of the participating athletes. "I created Sexy Sweats as a brand that looked and felt like the strong women in my life and me. It's daring in design but versatile and energetic at the same time, so it just feels natural to be a sponsor," explains Dufour. Chancey shares similar sentiments.

"Sponsors are very important to us because it gives companies a chance to showcase their product and athletes the chance to discover something new and potentially form future endorsements and relationships. We are happy to have Sexy Sweats and all our sponsors," said Chancey.

To learn more about becoming a sponsor, spectator, or event information, visit https://www.chanceyfitness.com/npc-holiday-classic. For more information on Sexy Sweats, visit sexysweatswear.com or email sexysweatswear@gmail.com.

