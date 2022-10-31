HTAP Summit Rounds Out All-Star Lineup of Database and Analytics Experts; Sells Out Inaugural Event

/EIN News/ -- Databricks co-founder and chief technologist, Matei Zaharia added as keynote speaker to event focused on hybrid transactional and analytical processing (HTAP)



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HTAP Summit, taking place Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA, today announced the full speaker lineup for its sold-out, inaugural event. Thought leaders from AWS, Block, Niantic, Pinterest and more will deliver key insights and predictions for the database and analytics industry.

The one-day event will bring together leading innovators and data scientists to discuss the state of hybrid transactional and analytical processing (HTAP) technology, which promises to be a disruptive technology in the database industry.

Ed Huang, co-founder and CTO of PingCAP, said, “We’re incredibly pleased with how this groundbreaking event has played out. We expect the HTAP Summit to shape the state of the database and analytics industry well into the next year thanks to the business opportunities and relationships that will be formed during the event.”

The recently added speakers for the 2022 event include:

Rajkumar Sen, founder and CTO, Arcion Labs

founder and CTO, Arcion Labs BP Yau, senior product manager, AWS

senior product manager, AWS Srinivas Kesanapally , head of partner solution architecture, data and analytics, AWS

, head of partner solution architecture, data and analytics, AWS Henry Qin , staff software engineer, Block

, staff software engineer, Block Andy Trimble , principal software engineer, Catalyst

, principal software engineer, Catalyst Matei Zaharia, co-founder & chief technologist, Databricks

co-founder & chief technologist, Databricks Kaustav Chakravorty , senior software architect, Flipkart

, senior software architect, Flipkart Thomas Yu , co-founder, KNN3

, co-founder, KNN3 Xinkai Wang , staff software engineer, Niantic

, staff software engineer, Niantic Ankita Girish Wagh , senior software engineer, Pinterest

, senior software engineer, Pinterest René Cannaò , CEO, ProxySQL

, CEO, ProxySQL Mayank Shrivastava , founding engineer, head of data engineering, StarTree

, founding engineer, head of data engineering, StarTree Audrey Cheng , PhD Student, UC Berkeley

, PhD Student, UC Berkeley Steven Tey, senior developer advocate, Vercel

In a series of breakout sessions, speakers will highlight how they architected their HTAP environment to support efficient business growth, strategies to connect HTAP to the data ecosystem, and best practices to design and deploy an HTAP environment.

The conference is sponsored by Amazon Web Services, Ampere Computing, Access Technology Ventures, StreamNative, and Monad Ventures. It is organized by PingCAP, a leading distributed SQL database provider.

About the HTAP Summit

The HTAP Summit is a first of its kind conference focused on Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP), which is rapidly becoming a disruptive technology in the database industry. Attendees will be surrounded by industry leaders and developers from across the world to discuss technological and business innovations for the database industry. PingCAP, the creator of TiDB, an open-source, distributed Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) database that features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, high availability, and MySQL compatibility is the primary event organizer. To learn more or register for the event, visit https://www.pingcap.com/htap-summit/ .