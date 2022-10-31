Benevis Partners with Free Dental Clinic to Provide Much-Needed Dental Services to Veteran Patients in Dallas

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis-affiliated dentists are proud to announce that they are partnering with the Texas Mission of Mercy (TMOM) to provide free dental care for veterans and their spouses on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th. This year’s event will be hosted at the Veteran’s Dental Clinic at the Garland Salvation Army facility located at 451 W. Avenue D.

To date, TMOM has provided $26.3 million in charitable care to nearly 43,000 patients. This year, Benevis-affiliated dentists will deliver complimentary care to more than 600 veterans in the community of Dallas and the surrounding area during the two-day event, where more than 30 volunteer dentists and 350 volunteers from the community will pitch in.

“According to a report by the Department of Veteran Affairs, only about 1.4 million of the 9.2 million veterans enrolled in VA health care are eligible for comprehensive dental care,” said Dr. Luminita Narita, District Dental Director at Benevis. “As a result, each year more than a million veterans go without dental treatments due to limited access to care. By partnering with TMOM, we can provide a few of these veterans and their spouses the care that they need. This is important, because, in addition to problems with teeth and gums, oral health problems often contribute to the severity of other serious health issues such as diabetes, heart disease, dementia and respiratory disease.”

“I am the daughter of a veteran, and it is an honor to help bring dental care to our nation’s heroes,” said Terra McClelland, Community Chairman for the event and VP of Government Affairs for Benevis. “They’ve sacrificed so much for us, it is a joy to help them have happy, healthy smiles.”

“At Benevis, we live by the maxim ‘to whom much is given, much will be required,’ and we are proud to support this program for veterans who gave so much for us,” said Chanda Fulgium, President of Operations at Benevis.

Walk-ins are allowed on the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please visit www.tmominc.com.

About Benevis

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support service company focused on expanding access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 locally branded dental offices, including 23 Texas offices under the Allington, Goodland, Elstar, Jubilee, Pinova and Topaz Dentistry and Braces brands focused on kids-first, family dental care and orthodontics. Benevis works to improve lives by advocating for programs and legislation that ensures all families have access to the healthcare they need and deserve. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit benevis.com.

About Texas Dental Association’s Mission of Mercy for Veterans

Texas Mission of Mercy, Inc. (TMOM) is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public and profession about oral health and improving access to dental care for the citizens of Texas. Since 2001, Texas dentists have treated more than 50,000 patients and provided more than $50 million in charitable dental care through the organization. For every $1 donated, TMOM provides $8 worth of care, and individual financial support is critical in helping us achieve our mission. For more information or to donate, please visit www.tmominc.com.

