Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 14, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Palantir Technologies Inc. (“Palantir” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLTR) securities between February 16, 2021 and May 6, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On May 9, 2022,Palantir released its first quarter 2022 financial results, announcing an adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.02, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 per share, which “include[d] a negative $0.02 impact driven primarily by unrealized losses on marketable securities.” The Company also disclosed that government revenue had grown by only 16% year-over-year.

On the news, Palantir’s stock fell $2.02, or 21.3%, to close at $7.46 per share on May 9, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Palantir’s investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company’s EPS results; (2) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment’s growth and revenues; (3) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its Q1 EPS and Q2 sales outlook; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

