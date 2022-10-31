Submit Release
MDC offers free Tasty Tree Treats workshops Nov. 15 Warsaw and Nov. 16 in Clinton

Clinton, Mo. – Native trees produce autumn harvests, and Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free Tasty Tree Treats programs Nov. 15 in Warsaw and Nov. 16 in Clinton. These programs will teach attendees how to find, identify, harvest, and prepare forest wild edibles. The classes will focus on paw paws, persimmons, wild plum, hickory nuts, and black walnuts.

These classes are for all ages. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required.

Tasty Tree Treats will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw. To register for the 10 a.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4GJ. For the 1 p.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4G3.

Tasty Tree Treats will be offered from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at MDC’s Clinton Office. To register for the 10 a.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4GU. For the 1 p.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gw.

For more information about wild edibles in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gi.

