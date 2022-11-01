KSR KUEBLER Joins FDT Group as Newest Member
Growing demand for DTM support for level measurement devices was major factor to become members
FDT Group paves the path to the IIoT future. We look forward to evolving our solution to meet the latest FDT3 standard to deliver mobility services with newer webUI-based DTMs.”HEVERLEE, BELGIUM, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FDT Group™, an international standard association supporting the evolution of FDT® technology, today announced that KSR KUEBLER, a manufacturer of industrial instrumentation providing tailored solutions for level measurement in the process markets is its newest member. The company is developing FDT-based Device Type Managers™ (DTMs™) for its level measurement transmitters for integration in FDT-enabled engineering workstation environments to meet customer application demands.
With over 60 years of industry experience, KSR KUEBLER’s is part of the WIKA Group headquartered in Zwingenberg, Germany. The company offers a worldwide network of production locations in Germany, China, India, France, UK, Brazil, Russia, and South Africa. Serving the oil & gas, power / nuclear, hygienic, pharmaceutic, and industrial machines, KSR KUEBLER level solutions offer the versatility and flexibility focused on reliable liquid measurements in tanks, storage, and process vessels, reactors, and boilers.
Customer requests for FDT DTM-based devices are common in the market. Today, millions of DTM-enabled devices are serviced by FDT-enabled engineering environments around the globe. The open architecture solution simplifies device integration, configuration and monitoring providing a unified environment for data access to all connected assets, supporting reliable operations and predictive maintenance strategies. The standard has evolved to support a platform agnostic service-oriented architecture using the FDT3 specification. The new IIoT architecture extends data access to IT/OT authenticated OPC UA, FDT, and mobile clients/device independent of the topology - protocols, networks, and device solutions simplifying asset management for the process, hybrid and discrete markets.
“A sensor is not just hardware anymore,” commented Thomas Gerling, ceo for KSR KUEBLER. “FDT Group paves the path to the IIoT future. We are thrilled to extend DTM support for our Magnetostrictive Level Transmitters that will provide near real-time level measurement used for high-accuracy continuous level detection of liquids. Requests for DTM support and certification from our customers was a driving factor in our decision to become an FDT member. We look forward to evolving our solution to meet the latest FDT3 standard to deliver mobility services with newer webUI-based DTMs.”
“Modernization to maximize production uptime is critical to meeting industry demands,” Steve Biegacki, FDT managing director said. “FDT enables vendors with standardized software-based device DTM solutions that deliver predictive data intelligence to engineering workstations, IT/OT clients/mobile devices and other higher level applications providing operators with a comprehensive diagnostic view of the health of the device, network, and process. We are pleased to welcome KSR KUEBLER to the FDT family of leading manufacturers thriving in the market with FDT-enabled devices.”
About KSR KUEBLER
KSR KUEBLER Niveau-Messtechnik GmbH is an established supplier of instrumentation for level measurement in process industries, operating globally. The product range includes instruments for level measurement, limit level and software for integrating these instruments into the process environment. We are focused on special design applications. With our customers we develop designs suitable for their special requirements.
For more information, please visit https://www.wika.com/en-en/lp_ksr_kuebler.WIKA
About FDT Group AISBL
The FDT Group AISBL is an international non-profit corporation consisting of leading worldwide member companies active in industrial automation and manufacturing. The major purpose of the FDT Group is to provide an open standard for enterprise-wide network and asset integration, innovating the way automation architectures connect and communicate sensor to cloud for the process, hybrid and factory automation markets. The FDT standard is globally adopted by IEC 62453, ISA 103, and GB-T 29618-2017 with millions of Device Type Managers (DTMs) in use. FDT Technology benefits both manufacturers and end users, with advancements such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industrie 4.0 delivered out-of-the-box – enabling modernized asset integration and access to performance data for visualizing crucial operational problems. Around the world, end users, manufacturers, universities, and research organizations are working together to develop the technology; provide development tools, support, and training; coordinate field trials and demonstrations; and enable product interoperability.
For more information, please visit www.fdtgroup.org
