Redbed Plains Wind Farm Celebrates Five Years of Renewable Energy Production in Grady County

Redbed Plains Wind Farm has safely provided renewable energy since 2017, powering the equivalent of more than 22,000 average Oklahoma homes each year.

/EIN News/ -- Tuttle, Oklahoma, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) and Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure (CC&L Infrastructure) together commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Redbed Plains Wind Farm located southwest of Oklahoma City. The 99-megawatt (MW) wind farm represents an estimated capital investment of approximately $158 million and generates enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 22,000 average Oklahoma homes annually. The project has provided significant economic and environmental benefits for Grady County and across Oklahoma.

During construction, Redbed Plains created 114 full-time equivalent jobs and currently employs nine permanent team members who operate and perform regular maintenance on the site. Redbed Plains has also contributed an estimated $8 million of spending within 50 miles of the project due to the project’s development. In addition to local investments, the project has paid out more than $2.2 million to landowners through land lease payments and disbursed $5.8 million to local governments, enhancing schools, roads, infrastructure, and other essential services. Redbed Plains also saves more than 176 million gallons of water each year, which is the amount needed by conventional generation sources to produce the same amount of capacity as the wind farm.

“EDPR NA takes pride in our close relationship with the community surrounding the Redbed Plains Wind Farm and in safely operating and providing clean, cost-effective energy,” Larry Martin, Operations Manager – Redbed Plains Wind Farm said. “This five-year anniversary is just the beginning of a long-lasting relationship with our supportive neighbors, and on behalf of EDP Renewables, Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure and Redbed Plains, we look forward to being a contributing community member for years to come.”

EDPR NA and CC&L Infrastructure manage Redbed Plains through a long-term partnership representing more than 560 MW in renewable power generation. CC&L Infrastructure acquired its initial stake in the portfolio in 2020 and has since provided strategic oversight while EDPR NA has continued to operate the project.

“We are pleased to be working with EDPR NA on the safe and successful operation of Redbed Plains,” said Matt O’Brien, President of CC&L Infrastructure. “As long-term investors, we believe in responsible investment and projects that support local communities while creating value for customers, employees, and investors. We expect to leverage our partnership’s extensive experience in managing renewable energy projects to safely and efficiently contribute to Oklahoma’s long-term clean power supply.”

EDPR NA is a renewable energy leader in Oklahoma, operating six wind energy projects totaling 623 MW. In addition to Redbed Plains, EDPR NA’s other projects are the 100-MW Arbuckle Mountain Wind Farm in Murray County and the four-phase 423-MW Blue Canyon Wind Farm in Caddo, Comanche, and Kiowa Counties. These projects represent an estimated $1.2 billion in capital investment and drive growth and economic development in rural communities statewide.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 58 wind farms, nine solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 8,800 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 8,200 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 950 employees, EDPR NA’s highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.

For more information, visit www.edpr.com/north-america.

About EDP Renewables

EDPR NA is a wholly owned subsidiary of EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector. EDPR is the fourth largest renewable energy producer worldwide with a presence in 28 markets across Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. Based in Madrid and with main regional offices in Houston, São Paulo and Singapore, EDPR has a robust development portfolio with first-class assets and a market-leading operational capability in renewables. These include wind onshore, utility-scale and distributed solar, wind offshore (through its 50/50 JV - OW) and technologies complementary to renewables such as batteries and green hydrogen. EDPR’s employee-centered policies resulted in its recognition as a Top Workplace 2022 in the United States, Top Employer 2022 in Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Romania, Portugal and Poland) and Brazil, as well as its inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

EDPR is a division of EDP (Euronext: EDP), a leader in the energy transition with a focus on decarbonization. Besides its strong presence in renewables (with EDPR and hydro operations), EDP has an integrated utility presence in Portugal, Spain and Brazil including electricity networks, client solutions and energy management. EDP – EDPR’s main shareholder – has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 14 consecutive years, recently being named the most sustainable electricity company on the Index.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure

CC&L Infrastructure invests in middle-market infrastructure assets with attractive risk-return characteristics, long lives and the potential to generate stable cash flows. To date, CC&L Infrastructure has accumulated over $5 billion in assets under management diversified across a variety of geographies, sectors, and asset types, with over 90 underlying facilities across over 30 individual investments. CC&L Infrastructure is a part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., a multi-boutique asset management firm whose affiliates collectively manage approximately CAD$98 billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.cclinfrastructure.com.

