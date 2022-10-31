Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,728 in the last 365 days.

Solana Bets Big on Turkey With Istanbul Conference

Turkey set to host inaugural Solana Crossroads conference.

/EIN News/ -- ISTANBUL, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana, the world's highest transaction volume blockchain, expands its footprint in Turkey with the announcement of the Solana Crossroads conference. The conference will focus on bringing together the Solana community, developers and companies across the Solana ecosystem. The international event will take place from March 31 through April 2, 2023, in Istanbul and will be hosted by Step Finance, the data insights source for Solana.

Leading crypto exchange FTX Turkey will team up with Step Finance to expand their support of the Solana ecosystem at the first Solana conference in Turkey.

"Solana is seeing tremendous growth in Turkey and there is no better place to unite people across the global Solana community than Istanbul. We want to be at the forefront of supporting Solana's growth and Solana Crossroads marks an important step," says Seref Bayirli, CEO of FTX Turkey.

Cryptocurrency adoption in Turkey continues to expand to more than 8 million active users with the Turkish Lira's inflation rate passing 83%. As one of the fastest transaction speed blockchains offering decentralized financial services, Solana is positioning itself for rapid expansion in areas looking for alternative financial solutions.

"Turkey has historically represented the crossroads of innovation and culture around the world. We believe crypto has a bright future in Turkey and are excited for the opportunity to bring together Solana's community and builders for the first time in Istanbul," says George Harrap, co-founder of Step Finance.

Solana Crossroads will last for three days and consist of two Turkish-style parties, a brunch, a lunch, a full-day bazaar of the top Solana projects, and a speaker lineup of some of the most prominent names in crypto. It will be hosted at the Hilton Bosphorus, the first Hilton property established in Europe.

Early bird tickets are now available for a limited time and can be purchased in crypto. More information can be found on the Solana Crossroads Official Website.

Contact Information:
Press Office
support@step.finance

Related Images






Image 1: Solana Crossroads


Solana Crossroads crypto conference in Istanbul, Turkey.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Solana Crossroads

Solana Crossroads

You just read:

Solana Bets Big on Turkey With Istanbul Conference

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.