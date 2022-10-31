Blue Tractor Group Wins at the ETF Express U.S. Awards 2022

Firm’s Shielded Alpha® Structure Voted Best Semi-Transparent ETF Wrapper

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Tractor Group – a leader in the growing actively managed semi-transparent ETF space – is delighted to announce it took home winner’s hardware last week in New York City at the prestigious ETF Express U.S. Awards 2022. Competing against five competitors in the semi-transparent ETF category, Blue Tractor’s Shielded Alpha® structure garnered substantial industry support and was tapped as the Favorite Semi-Transparent ETF Model for the U.S. ETF market.



Commented Terry Norman, Founder of Blue Tractor, “We’re very pleased that our peers in the U.S. ETF industry – portfolio managers, advisors, market makers, authorized participants, custody banks and other service providers – voted Blue Tractor for this award. Blue Tractor is a newcomer versus our well-established competitors, but at the end of the day the cream rises to the top and we believe this award is testament to the growing recognition of the superior merits of the Blue Tractor semi-transparent ETF wrapper.”

Blue Tractor’s SEC-approved Shielded Alpha® ETF wrapper is designed for active fund management within an exchange traded fund. When using the Blue Tractor semi-transparent ETF wrapper rather than a fully transparent wrapper, fund managers maintain all of the benefits an ETF has over an actively managed mutual fund or SMA – specifically lower costs, intraday liquidity and tax efficiency – plus they also enjoy peace of mind because their proprietary alpha capture strategy and trading activity is always kept confidential and opaque to third parties. Protecting an ETF’s active strategy can assist in maximizing investor returns.

Noted Blue Tractor’s Co-Founder Simon Goulet, “We’re having a lot of conversations with active managers, RIAs and wealth managers interested in the ETF space who until recently were hesitant to launch a fully transparent ETF because of the risks of front-running and free-riding. Blue Tractor solves this pain point so now they can launch actively managed strategies that garner them all of the benefits of the ETF structure, but also with full portfolio protection. And they can do so rapidly and efficiently and at a very low cost. What’s there not to like?”

Interested in learning more? Please contact simon@bluetractorgroup.com or call (212) 847-1370.

About Blue Tractor Group

Based in New York City, Blue Tractor's SEC-approved semi-transparent Shielded Alpha® structure facilitates active fund management within an ETF wrapper, while always fully protecting the portfolio manager's proprietary alpha strategy and trading execution. Currently the Blue Tractor wrapper is powering ETFs on Nasdaq and the NYSE. Learn more at bluetractorgroup.com.