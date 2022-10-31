Aluminum Die Casting Market Size is projected to reach USD 102.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%: Straits Research

The global aluminum die casting market size was valued at USD 65.34 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 102.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030, Asia-Pacific and Europe are the two most important markets for aluminum die casting.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Die casting is a metal casting technique that involves forcing molten metal into a mold hole under pressure. The mold cavity is created by machining two hardened tool steel dies into form, which serves as an injection mold during the procedure. Most die castings are non-ferrous metals like lead, copper, pewter, zinc, aluminum, magnesium, and tin-based alloys. Depending on the metal to be cast, a cold-chamber or hot-chamber machine is used.

The process is usually confined to high-volume production due to the high cost of the casting apparatus and metal dies. Die casting parts is a relatively simple process with only four effective methods and a minimal additional cost per item. As it is ideally suited for large volumes of microscopic to medium-sized castings, die casting produces more castings than any other casting technique. Surface smoothness and dimensional consistency are excellent in die castings





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/aluminum-die-casting-market/request-sample





Penetration of Aluminum in the Automobile Sector and Construction Sector to Drive the Aluminum Die Casting Market

Engine blocks, suspension arms, frames, pistons, heat shields, trim, and heat exchangers are just a few automotive aluminum die casting applications. Aluminum's numerous applications help to reduce vehicle weight significantly. As a result, the market share of automotive applications in aluminum casting is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Regulators pressure automakers to improve vehicle economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impact. Aluminum is a sustainable resource since it helps to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. It prevents the emission of around 70 million tonnes of CO2 into the environment. Each year, using 100 kg of aluminum in automobiles can save 46 liters of gasoline.

Europe has taken the lead with the new Euro 6c emissions requirements. Most industry experts agree that reducing weight is the most basic strategy for increasing fuel efficiency, and aluminum is a critical component of that process. In such a scenario, demand for aluminum in the automobile sector will probably surge during the forecast period.

The government's continued assistance packages are mainly responsible for expanding the construction sector in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and others. The Indonesian central bank scrapped a 15 % minimum housing down payment program and loosened loan disbursement criteria to encourage first-time homebuyers. The construction sector in the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to rise gradually due to these government incentives, supporting demand for aluminum die cast products over the forecast period.

Construction work was regarded as a necessary service in many parts of the United States. As a result, overall construction investment in the United States increased in 2020, which was a highly encouraging trend during the pandemic. This stimulated the demand for aluminum to some extent. The ability to recycle aluminum products is becoming increasingly significant as building owners increasingly choose to deconstruct rather than demolish outdated or out-of-use structures. Construction operations have a lower environmental impact when recyclable parts are recovered from buildings. Thus, as the construction industry grows, demand for aluminum die casting is likely to increase.

Aluminum in Die Casting Process to Create Opportunities for Key Players

High-pressure die casting parts made of aluminum has become increasingly popular in various industrial applications. For complex designs, the approach generates lightweight components with a lot of flexibility. Significant changes are envisaged in the European Union and Asia-Pacific due to increased aluminum output and consumption.

China produced the most refined aluminum in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, with roughly 37.08 million tonnes. Indonesia produced around 220,000 tonnes of refined aluminum in 2020, equivalent to China. The United States produced 7.50 million tonnes of aluminum in the same year, while Europe produced about 3.80 million metric tonnes. Likewise, significant rivals increase their acquisitions and alliances to drive market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic of COVID-19 posed a continual danger to the aluminum die casting market. The outbreak had a considerable impact on the aluminum sector in 2020, with both positive and negative consequences. With the second and third waves of the virus, there were also constraints in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021. During the lockdown, the demand-supply chain for aluminum die casting was disrupted by mandatory shutdowns in manufacturing activities, followed by strict rules mandating firms to operate at minimum capacity.

Aluminum die casting manufacturing was hampered by fluctuating raw material prices, unemployment, low production, and transit disruptions. For example, primary aluminum prices peaked at USD 1,810 per tonne on January 21, 2020, before dropping to 1,421.5 on April 8, 2020. Prices began to soar in May 2020 and beyond. As of May 5, 2021, aluminum (cash settlement) cost was USD 2,446 per tonne.

The post-pandemic period will be crucial for the global aluminum die casting market. Supply chain interruptions might impede recovery, affecting market dynamics and product prices. In addition, the global market will be tested by poor financial conditions and increased spending due to distribution and transmission capacity constraints. Limited manufacturing, support operations, labor shortages, and limits for other end-user sectors, suppliers, and vendors may also prevent consumers from getting what they want. Overall, the global aluminum die casting market recovery will be difficult.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 102.24 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.1% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Process, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Alcast Technologies, Buvo Castings, Chongqing Chal Precision Aluminum Co. Ltd., Consolidated Metco Inc., Dynacast, Endurance Technologies, Faist Group, GF Casting Solutions, Gibbs, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Madinson-Kipp Corporation, Ryobi Limited., Key Market Opportunities The technique produces lightweight components with a lot of flexibility for complex designs. Key Market Drivers Penetration of Aluminum in the Automotive Industry

Growth in Construction Industry

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/aluminum-die-casting-market





Regional Insights

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central, and South America, the Middle East, and Africa make up the market's five regions. Asia-Pacific and Europe are the two most important markets for aluminum die casting. Growing economies like China, India, and South Korea are driving the region's economy, with more lavish spending in the manufacturing and end-use industries. Increased investments, combined with a growing manufacturing sector, will likely promote market growth for aluminum die casting in various sectors during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for aluminum die casting, with an expected market value of USD 8,759 million by 2030. A focus on lightweight materials in Europe's automotive market is anticipated to augment market growth for aluminum in the coming years. A robust automotive sector in countries like Germany, Italy, and France is expected to drive significant demand for aluminum die casting over the forecast period.

North America is one of the fastest-growing regional markets. The increase is due to stringent emission regulations in the United States and the development of Mexico's industrial sector. Aluminum die casting demand is directly influenced by the increased usage of aluminum in car manufacturing . North America is one of the world's top automobile manufacturers and is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to worsen as governments pursue economic recovery programs, which is expected to drive demand for aluminum die casting in the foreseeable future. FDI is also expected to help the region's market flourish. For example, BYD Auto Industry Co., Ltd.'s investment in establishing a manufacturing plant in Central and South America is expected to improve car output, consequently increasing the need for aluminum die casting.





Key Highlights

The global aluminum die casting market size is projected to reach USD 102.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.

is projected to reach USD 102.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. By process, the pressure die casting process segment is expected to reach USD 9,446 million by 2030.

By application, the transportation application segment is expected to reach USD 7,924 million by 2030.

Geographically, the global aluminum die casting market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific and Europe were two significant regional markets in 2021.

Competitive Players in the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market

Alcast Technologies

Buvo Castings, Chongqing Chal Precision Aluminum Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Metco Inc.

Dynacast, Endurance Technologies Faist Group

GF Casting Solutions

Gibbs

Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

Madinson-Kipp Corporation

Ryobi Limited





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/aluminum-die-casting-market/request-sample





Global Aluminum Die Casting Market: Segmentation

By Process

Pressure Die Casting

Others

By Application

Transportation

Industrial

Building & Construction

Telecommunication

Consumer Durables

Energy

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Aluminum Die Casting Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2030

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Process Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Pressure Die Casting

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Others

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Transportation

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Industrial

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Building & Construction

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5 Telecommunication

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.6 Consumer Durables

6.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.7 Energy

6.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Alcast Technologies

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Buvo Castings

8.5 Chongqing Chal Precision Aluminum Co. Ltd.

8.6 Consolidated Metco Inc.

8.7 Dynacast

8.8 Endurance Technologies

8.9 Faist Group

8.10 GF Casting Solutions

8.11 Gibbs

8.12 Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

8.13 Madinson-Kipp Corporation

8.14 Ryobi Limited.

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations







Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/aluminum-die-casting-market/toc





Market News

In April 2021 , Madison-Kipp Corporation announced that Wanxiang America Corporation had joined PineBridge Structured Capital Partners as a shareholder. The organization believes in improving its ability to serve a diverse range of clients through this partnership.

, Madison-Kipp Corporation announced that Wanxiang America Corporation had joined PineBridge Structured Capital Partners as a shareholder. The organization believes in improving its ability to serve a diverse range of clients through this partnership. In November 2020 , FAIST Precision Suzhou stated that its light metals business unit would complete the installation of a new die casting equipment. The new machine will be used to mass-produce 5G projects.

, FAIST Precision Suzhou stated that its light metals business unit would complete the installation of a new die casting equipment. The new machine will be used to mass-produce 5G projects. In April 2020, Endurance Overseas purchased a 99% ownership in Adler, an Italian clutch and gear manufacturer. The goal of the acquisition was to acquire Adler's technical and intellectual property and use it to push growth potential in the Indian market and export-based domain.

Endurance Overseas purchased a 99% ownership in Adler, an Italian clutch and gear manufacturer. The goal of the acquisition was to acquire Adler's technical and intellectual property and use it to push growth potential in the Indian market and export-based domain. In March 2019, BUVO Castings began work on a new third casting hall. The hall has increased production space and is equipped with innovative heat recovery and reuse systems.





News Media

Automotive Part Die Casting Market to Register a CAGR of 7.0% During Forecast Period, 2019–2026





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market : Information by Production Process (Pressure Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting), Application Type (Body Parts), and Region – Forecast till 2030

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market : Information by Type (Stick-Built, Semi-Unitized), Application (Commercial, Residential), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Aluminum Market : Information by Processing Type (Castings, Extrusion, Forgings, Pigments & Powders), End-User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense), and Region — Forecast till 2030



Aluminum Extrusion Market : Information by Product (Mill-Finished, Anodized, Powder Coated), End-User (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:



Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)



Email: sales@straitsresearch.com