The Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence Is A Key Trend In The Healthcare Automation Market As Per The Business Research Company's Healthcare Automation Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the healthcare automation market, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining significant popularity among the healthcare automation market trends. Major players operating in the healthcare automation sector are concentrating their efforts on implementing AI in healthcare to aid healthcare providers in several aspects of patient care and administrative operations. For instance, in May 2020, the Mount Sinai Health System, a US-based hospital network, used artificial intelligence (AI) in conjunction with clinical data and imaging to study COVID-19 patients. They had created a special algorithm that can quickly identify COVID-19 based on the appearance of lung illness in computed tomography (CT) scans of the chest and patient data including symptoms, age, bloodwork, and potential interaction with the virus.



Request for a sample of the global healthcare automation market report

The global healthcare automation market size is expected to grow from $50.72 billion in 2021 to $56.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare automation market is expected to grow to $81.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

An increase in automation adoption is contributing to the growth of the healthcare automation market. Automation adoption refers to the adoption of cutting-edge solutions in healthcare facilities. Healthcare facilities are adopting healthcare automation to improve overall work efficiency and streamline different activities. For instance, in 2021, according to Dignity Health, a California-based not-for-profit public-benefit corporation, the healthcare industry sector has cut administrative expenses by $122 billion as a result of automation and may save an additional $16 billion by fully automating some routine processes. Also, according to Flobotics, a US-based software development company, 30% of the healthcare industry is considering implementing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions in their businesses. Therefore, increased automation adoption is anticipated to propel healthcare automation market growth over the coming years.

Major players in the healthcare automation market are Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, General Electric Company, Danaher Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, Accuray Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Philips N.V., Aetna Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Cigna Corporation, OptumHealth, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Verisk Analytics Inc., MedeAnalytics, McKesson Corporation, Truven Health Analytics, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and 3M Company.

The global healthcare automation market research is segmented by component into equipment, software, services; by application into therapeutic automation, lab and pharmacy automation, logistics and training automation, diagnostics and monitoring automation, other applications; by end-user into pharmacies, research institutes and labs, home care, other end-users.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare automation market in 2021. The regions covered in the healthcare automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Healthcare Automation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide healthcare automation market overview, healthcare automation market forecast size and growth, healthcare automation market segments and geographies, healthcare automation market trends, healthcare automation market drivers and restraints, healthcare automation market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Algorithms (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Processing), By Application (Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis), By End User(Hospitals And Diagnostic Centres, Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Payers, Patients) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Automation As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Rule-Based Automation, Knowledge-Based Automation), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Business Function (Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Sales And Marketing, Operations), By Service (Managed Services, Professional Services), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government And Defense, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Transportation And Logistics, Others Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2022 – By Equipment & Software (Automated Liquid Handling, Microplate Readers, Standalone Robots, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Software And Informatics, Other Equipment), By Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, Proteomics Solutions, Other Applications), By End User (Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, Hospitals And Private Labs, Academic Institutes), By Type (Modular Automation, Total Lab Automation) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/