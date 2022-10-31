Corporate Wellness Market Size Worth USD 109.4 Billion by 2030 at 8.37% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Corporate Wellness Market Trends and Insights by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Biometric Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, and Others), by Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Organizations), by End User (Small-Scale Organizations, Medium-Scale Organizations, and Large-Scale Organizations), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Corporate Wellness Market Information By Service, Category, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market was valued USD 57.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 109.4 billion by 2030 at 8.37% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

Corporate wellness is a program that supports workers and their families and encourages a healthy workplace by integrating various health activities into daily work to lower health risks, enhance the quality of care, and increase productivity. The expanding adoption of wearable technology and fitness activities, as well as the rise in chronic diseases among corporate workers, are all factors contributing to the growth of the worldwide corporate wellness market. Numerous companies and firms across numerous industry sectors have begun establishing health programs for their staff, increasing market demand. Workplace wellness initiatives assist businesses in increasing productivity while lowering overall operating expenses.

The market for corporate wellness is anticipated to grow as people become more aware of the importance of employee health and well-being. Several businesses and industries have initiated employee health programs, which are anticipated to accelerate the market expansion of corporate wellness in the upcoming years. These programs assist businesses in increasing productivity by lowering total operating expenses. Rising employee wellness and health consciousness are also anticipated to considerably fuel market expansion during the forecast period. Numerous companies are adopting these services in developing nations to enhance lifestyle and health. This has greatly decreased overall healthcare spending and raised workforce productivity worldwide.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 109.4 billion CAGR 8.37% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service, Category and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing investment in mental health and stress management programs Rising adoption of wearable devices, technologies and fitness activities

Corporate Wellness Market Competitive Landscape:

The established contenders in the corporate wellness market are:

ComPsych Corporation (US)

Vitality Group International, Inc. (US)

Wellness Corporate Solutions (US)

Quest Diagnostics (US)

EXOS (US)

Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore)

Virgin Pulse (US)

Privia Health (US)

UnitedHealth Group (US)

Sodexo (France)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The global market is expanding due to the rising uptake of sophisticated corporate wellness initiatives in many developing nations. Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, the global corporate wellness industry is anticipated to have phenomenal development potential. The growing number requires health assessment programs for health issues among employees at their places of employment. As these programs are found to be quite helpful in raising employee productivity at work, market contributors are utilizing the prospects to boost revenue and presence in the worldwide market. The rise in chronic disease prevalence and early onset, as well as falling employee healthcare expenses, are the main drivers of market expansion.

Most people in today's work culture do not have enough time to engage in physical and mental activities after work or in their free time, leading to health issues. Given that many of these ailments are becoming more common, chronic diseases are a danger on a worldwide scale. The companies that provide wellness services use the remote connection by holding virtual exercises and activities. The corporate wellness product and solution providers also plan social gatherings and group workouts on the social network.

Market Restraints:

Hackers' latest trend is to steal healthcare data. Corporate wellness initiatives are not exempt from issues with data privacy. Employees who participate in the wellness initiatives exchange personal information and health-related data. Fitness trackers and other digital devices have minimal data security protections and can be watched by fraudsters, making them more vulnerable to hacking.

COVID 19 Analysis

According to studies, people with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, and heart disease, are most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection and its consequences. This has prompted many people to pay more attention to their health and raising health awareness at work. This demonstrated the necessity for efficient workplace health and wellness initiatives. Therefore, implementing wellness programs at work became a top concern to ensure that employees felt secure in the face of the pandemic. Additionally, plenty of businesses are introducing fitness programs to give workers the impression that they are still engaged while working from home.

Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation

By end user, the market includes medium-scale organizations, small-scale organizations, and large-scale organizations.

By service, the market includes health risk assessment, fitness, nutrition & weight management, stress management, smoking cessation, alcohol & drug abuse services, and biometric screening.

By category, the market includes psychological therapists, fitness & nutrition consultants, and organizations.

Corporate Wellness Market Regional Insights

The Americas have recently dominated the worldwide corporate wellness market, which is expected to hold during the projection period. This can be ascribed to elements including heightened awareness of mental health issues and work-related stress, rising interest in workplace wellness, high healthcare costs, and the presence of major companies in the area. Due to growing government initiatives, rising healthcare costs, rising chronic disease incidence, and increased mental health awareness, Europe is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The market is also expanding due to an increase in corporate wellness start-ups.

Several companies have come from the area in recent years. Due to the rapidly evolving healthcare industry and abundant growth potential, the Asia-Pacific region is the corporate wellness market with the fastest expanding market. One of the largest working populations is in Asia. Asia's economy has grown quickly in recent years due to globalization. Due to poor and slowly growing countries, particularly in Africa, the Middle East and Africa account for the smallest percentage of the worldwide market. However, because of the region's expansion and growing working population, the Middle East and Africa have seen a major increase in economic performance.

