Dancing for Diabetes 22nd Annual Showcase - Watch the Live Stream Free Online

Dancing for Diabetes 22nd Annual Showcase Coming to the Dr. Phillips Center on November 5, 2022 Tickets On Sale Now
Touched by Type 1 holds an annual benefit show each fall, Dancing for Diabetes, featuring award-winning and nationally recognized dancers.
This show is a humbling reminder that small ideas can make a positive impact - and those impactful events are what propel us toward a world without Type 1 Diabetes.”UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A local, woman-founded non-profit organization, Touched by Type 1 is dedicated to creating awareness around the impact that Type 1 Diabetes has on nearly 1.9 million American children and adults¹ – Touched by Type 1 holds an annual benefit show each fall, Dancing for Diabetes, featuring award-winning and nationally recognized dancers with special performances by “Kids & Teens with Diabetes” - a moving group presentation by an assembly of Central Florida youth with Type 1 Diabetes.

The event will be held on November 5th at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando. Tickets are available for pre-purchase now on the center’s website. Not local to the Orlando area? Touched by Type 1 offers an unbelievable opportunity to watch the show from the convenience of your living room. The organization will be streaming the entire show from their website, starting at 7 pm on November 5th.
Be sure to go to the Touched by Type 1 website to sign up for live-streaming updates so you don’t miss out on any of the event details. As founder, Elizabeth Forrest says, “This show is a humbling reminder that small ideas can make a positive impact - and those impactful events are what propel us toward a world without Type 1 Diabetes.”
Location(s):
Streaming LIVE ONLINE, November 5th at 7pm EST
And
IN-PERSON at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.
Sponsors:
Dancing for Diabetes is proudly supported by Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys, Winter Park Construction, Injury Centers of Brevard, and many more community partners throughout the Greater Central Florida region. Sponsorship packages are available at www.dancingfordiabetes.org.
What started as a community fundraiser organized by a middle school student and a small group of trusted advisers, has blossomed into an impactful and well-respected nonprofit organization – spreading awareness about Type 1 Diabetes.
