Public input meeting for proposed improvements to interchange bridges on I-94 scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at the Steele Community Center at 105 West Broadway Ave. in Steele.



The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed improvements and detour routes for the Driscoll and Robinson Interchange bridges (Exit 190 and Exit 205), located along Interstate 94 near Steele. The project consists of removing and replacing the existing bridge decks and installing new approach slabs and guardrail.



The meeting will utilize an open house format with North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) representatives on hand to discuss the project. Information handouts and exhibits will be provided that explain the project details.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Nov. 21, 2022, to Travis Brossart, Bridge Division, 608 E. Blvd. Ave. Bismarck, ND 58505. Email tbrossart@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact the Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

