Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,725 in the last 365 days.

Public input meeting for proposed improvements to interchange bridges on I-94 scheduled next week

Public input meeting for proposed improvements to interchange bridges on I-94 scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at the Steele Community Center at 105 West Broadway Ave. in Steele.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed improvements and detour routes for the Driscoll and Robinson Interchange bridges (Exit 190 and Exit 205), located along Interstate 94 near Steele. The project consists of removing and replacing the existing bridge decks and installing new approach slabs and guardrail.

The meeting will utilize an open house format with North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) representatives on hand to discuss the project. Information handouts and exhibits will be provided that explain the project details.  

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Nov. 21, 2022, to Travis Brossart, Bridge Division, 608 E. Blvd. Ave. Bismarck, ND 58505. Email tbrossart@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact the Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

 - ### -

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

You just read:

Public input meeting for proposed improvements to interchange bridges on I-94 scheduled next week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.